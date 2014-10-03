The invisible CGI: Computer graphics are great at adding new elements to scenes, but they’re equally good at removing things too. Though it seems obvious now, we remember watching Gary Sinise’s amputee Lieutenant Dan back in ‘94 and wondering how it was possible he “got no legs”.
Paramount Pictures
The invisible CGI: Big surprise: dinosaurs aren’t real. But we’re guessing you knew that. CGI took a quantum leap in Spielberg’s dino epic, but it wasn’t just used for rampaging T-Rexes. The scene in which Lex falls through a roof tile and is almost eaten alive by a raptor was performed by a stunt girl, but she looked straight at the camera. Actress Ariana Richards’ face was added in post-production, making the shot seamless. It still gets us every time.
Universal Pictures
The invisible CGI: Some crowd scenes were bolstered with digital effects, but one scene caused the FX crew a real headache: Mark Wahlberg held a napkin up to camera with a girl’s phone number on it, which couldn’t be displayed for legal reasons. Director David O Russell’s didn’t want to use a phoney ‘555’ number, so had his FX bods create a completely CG napkin, expertly inserted, mapped and lit. Digital napkins? Now we’ve seen everything.
Paramount Pictures / The Weinstein Company
The invisible CGI: Boobs. And nipples. CGI often comes to the rescue of bashful actresses keen to keep their fleshy parts under wraps, but the opposite was true in this 2011 comedy. Leslie Mann had the effects team give her fake CG boobs (bigger than the real ones on her request), while Olivia Wilde wore pasties on camera which were later replaced with CGI nipples. Which must have made for a fun day in the office.
Universal Pictures
The invisible CGI: David Fincher is the absolute master of using subtle CGI, and ‘Fight Club’ contains several scenes you’d never guess were digital. Entire shots – like Edward Norton’s apartment igniting, and the shot of the Starbucks coffee cup in the bin – were digitally constructed, as was the nude fantasy sequence with Helena Bonham Carter’s Marla. She never disrobed on set. There was no set. It was all CGI. Sorry to disappoint you.
20th Century Fox
The invisible CGI: Sometimes CGI is used when forces outside the director’s control intervene – and that includes death. ‘Gladiator’ was tragically to be Oliver Reed’s last movie before his demise, but he hadn’t finished shooting his scenes. Ridley Scott, who had used CGI expertly in earlier scenes in the Colosseum, decided to have Reed’s face digitally scanned onto an extra in his remaining pick-ups, and Olly’s memory was suitably honoured.
DreamWorks Pictures / Universal Pictures
The invisible CGI: This is a perfect example of how a slight CG tweak can make the whole shooting process more bearable. The actors on the set of the Tom Hooper musical were singing their lines for real, but not without help – they wore earpieces and radio mics at all times, which were later digitally removed in post-production. If only they had removed Russell Crowe’s mic before he started singing.
Universal Pictures
The invisible CGI: Remember back to the last good ‘Die Hard’ movie and you’ll recall a scene in which John McClane was forced to wear a billboard bearing the ‘N-word’ in Harlem on the whim of villain Simon Gruber. Bruce Willis did indeed wear the billboard, but to stop anyone off-set from taking offence, the phrase read ‘I Hate Everybody’ and was changed to the racial epithet in post.
20th Century Fox
The invisible CGI: Just two guys on a mountain, hanging out. Why get computers involved? Well, because Ang Lee is a perfectionist, and when he wants a shot than nature can’t provide, he’ll take matters into his own hands. Several shots are augmented with CGI, adding mountains in the background and multiplying the sheep being herded. “I wish I could quit you,” Lee would whisper to his copy of Adobe After Effects. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPw5plmkd6Q
Focus Features
The invisible CGI: Sam Raimi couldn’t have created the best superhero movie ever made without the help of CGI, but along with providing the more whizz-bang sequences, digital effects added gravitas to some slower scenes. For example, the final graceful shot of a redeemed Doc Ock’s body beneath the harbour water is entirely CG – a flawless render of Alfred Molina’s face.
Columbia Pictures
The invisible CGI: What you didn’t notice in Tim Burton’s vampire comedy was the lengths to which he and his effects team went to keep up the pretence that Johnny Depp was a vampire. The make-up worked for the most part, but did you notice Barnabas never blinks? All of Depp’s eye movement was excised in post-production, as was every single time he was reflected on a surface.
Warner Bros / Roadshow Entertainment
The invisible CGI: Natalie Portman’s descent into madness is supplemented with a few CG augmentations here and there, most notably when her face keeps appearing in place of Mila Kunis’. There are more subtle additions, however, such as the early scene in which Portman’s character rubs her hands, which are ever-so-slightly elongated, hinting at the grotesque transformation that awaits her later in the film.
Fox Searchlight Pictures
The invisible CGI: Jennifer Connelly is a fine actress with some cracking films on her resume, but apparently she can’t cry on cue. Her final scene in action thriller ‘Blood Diamond’ required her to cry, but J-Con couldn’t summon the tears; director Ed Zwick was forced to add a digital tear running down her face in post-production. We can think of less expensive ways of making her cry, ‘yelling at her for being unable to cry’ being just one.
Warner Bros.
The invisible CGI: It’s everywhere, in practically every scene. David Fincher is a stickler for period detail, and while he can maintain the illusion of 1970s San Francisco through costumes, props and the like, he can’t change the city skylines. Hence, several backdrops and establishing shots in ‘Zodiac’ are completely digitally constructed from scratch, just to make Dave happy. Hell, it worked, and ‘Zodiac’ feels like a period piece, just like he wanted.
Paramount Pictures / Warner Bros.
The invisible CGI: Remember what we said about CG being a great tool to remove any distracting or obstructive elements in a scene? After shooting his ill-received Superman sequel, Bryan Singer took an executive decision to ‘downsize’ star Brandon Routh… in the crotch department. Apparently, executives were alarmed that Superman’s package was quite so prominent so Singer was forced to digitally reduce Brandon’s bulge in post-production.
Warner Bros.