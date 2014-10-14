News

THE BEST MOMENTS FROM KEANU REEVES' REDDIT AMA

1/6 THE BEST MOMENTS FROM KEANU REEVES' REDDIT AMA

Nice guy Keanu strikes again! The actor took part in a Reddit Ask Me Anything to promote his latest film 'John Wick'...and his responses were truly "excellent". Here's our top five picks!

Getty Images

2/6 THE BEST MOMENTS FROM KEANU REEVES' REDDIT AMA

"No thanks, I only drink COLD chocolate milk...."

Getty Images / Reddit

3/6 THE BEST MOMENTS FROM KEANU REEVES' REDDIT AMA

Surely Sad Keanu needs to know the key to happiness?!

Getty Images / Reddit

4/6 THE BEST MOMENTS FROM KEANU REEVES' REDDIT AMA

While Keanu rocks the Jesus look like no other, he isn't in fact holy. Bother.

Getty Images / Reddit

5/6 THE BEST MOMENTS FROM KEANU REEVES' REDDIT AMA

We volunteer as tribute! (To help Keanu learn to cook, that is!)

Getty Images / Reddit

6/6 THE BEST MOMENTS FROM KEANU REEVES' REDDIT AMA

No-one does film promotion - or plot explanation - better than Keanu! Excellent!

Lionsgate / Reddit

