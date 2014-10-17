THE LONGEST AND MOST ANNOYING MOVIE TITLES

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014)
Not just a bad day …. a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. Aren’t those just the worst?
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures,
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex…But Were Afraid to Ask (1972)
Woody Allen wrote, directed and starred in this comedy, which also starred John Carradine, Burt Reynolds and Gene Wilder.
United Artists
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)
It’s easy to forget the full title of Sacha Baron Cohen’s 2006 comedy, in which he plays a Kazakh journalist travelling through the US recording real-life interactions with Americans.
20th Century Fox
I Killed My Lesbian Wife, Hung Her on a Meat Hook, and Now I Have a Three-Picture Deal at Disney (1993)
Yep, this is ACTUALLY the name of one of the first films Ben Affleck ever directed. From this to ‘Argo’? He’s certainly come a long way…
Getty Images
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
Stanley Kubrik directed this black comedy about the nuclear scare. It received four Academy Awards nominations, and won four BAFTA Awards, including Best British film. Sadly, it didn’t win any awards for it’s ridiculously long and confusing name.
Columbia Pictures
Who Is Harry Kellerman, and Why Is He Saying Those Terrible Things About Me? (1971)
This film, starring Dustin Hoffman, still holds the record as having the longest title of any Oscar-nominated film. (The nomination went to Barbara Harris, who received a nod for Best Supporting Actress).
National General Pictures
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes (1965)
Coming in at a whopping 85 characters, this 1965 British Comedy was nominated for Best Writing, Story and Screenplay at the Academy Awards. Go figure...
20th Century Fox
Don't Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)
The Wayans brothers wrote and starred in this cult 1996 flick, that spoofs a number of coming-of-age, hood films.
Miramax Films
The 41-Year-Old Virgin Who Knocked Up Sarah Marshall and Felt Superbad About It (2010)
Obviously this straight-to-DVD flick that spoofs several Judd Apatow’s flicks is not as good as the originals...
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Easy Riders, Raging Bulls: How the Sex, Drugs and Rock 'N' Roll Generation Saved Hollywood (2003)
This documentary probably would have received a lot more attention had it had a more memorable (and less confusing) name.
Amazon