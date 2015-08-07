News

11 Movies Sexier Than Fifty Shades of Grey

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in Eyes Wide Shut

1/11 Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Husband and wife acting team? Check. Sordid confessions of would-be affairs? Check. A night of ritualised sex that blurs the lines of morality? Check and check. There’s no denying that this Stanley Kubrik-directed (the film is actually his last) has got plenty of sexy action to keep audiences entertained.

Warner Bros.

2/11 Wild Things (1998)

This cult classic starring Neve Campbell, Denise Richards, Matt Dillon and Kevin Bacon (seriously, was there ever a more 90s lineup?) has just about everything: revenge, betrayal, a threesome, a lesbian sex scene - in a pool, no less - and murder.

Sony Pictures Releasing

3/11 Basic Instinct (1992)

There’s no denying that Basic Instinct contains one of the most memorable - and sexiest - scenes in movie history. We’re talking to you, Sharon Stone…

TriStar Pictures

4/11 Cruel Intentions (1999)

Anyone hitting their teen years when this film was released will know that this is one movie you didn’t want to watch with your parents. The whole movie is based on a pair of step-siblings who make a wager to bed the virginal Annette.

Sony Pictures Releasing

5/11 Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

Of course we couldn’t include Cruel Intentions and not include the 1988 drama that was based on the same play. Starring John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Keanu Reeves and Uma Thurman, this sordid classic is also famous for the off-screen romance between the two main stars (Pfeiffer and Malkovich). Steamy!

Warner Bros.

6/11 Last Tango in Paris (1972)

Marlon Brando stars as Paul, a middle-aged man who demands his relationship with a young Parisian woman be based only on sex. The film caused international controversy thanks to its depiction of sexual violence and emotional turmoil, leading to the most graphic scene being cut from the US version of the film.

United Artists

7/11 Secretary (2003)

Christian Grey, eat your heart out! Mr Grey and Anastasia Steele aren’t the only ones who can portray a BDSM relationship on film...Maggie Gyllenhaal plays an emotionally sensitive secretary, who embarks on a sexual, dominant-submssive relationship with her boss in Secretary.

Lions Gate Releasing

8/11 9 1/2 Weeks (1986)

While we’re on the topic…in 1986, Kim Basinger played Elizabeth McGraw, a divorced SoHo art gallery employee who embarks on an experimental sexual relationship with a Wall Street broker.

MGM Pictures

9/11 Blue Is The Warmest Colour (2014)

It’s French - do you expect anything less? The film won the Palme d’Or from the official jury at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, so along with the love scenes, it’s also an amazing romantic drama.

Transmission Films

10/11 Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

What do you get when you mix two close friends on a summer holiday, Spain, a sensual painter and a crazy ex-wife? This 2008 film, directed and written by none other than Woody Allen.

Hopscotch Films

11/11 In The Cut (2003)

While Meg Ryan is mostly known for romantic films (When Harry Met Sally, anyone?) she threw off her good-girl persona in this erotic thriller alongside Mark Ruffalo.

Sony Pictures Releasing

