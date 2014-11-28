Why it should have sucked: People expected a 90-minute-long commercial for the Danish toy firm.
Why it was actually awesome: Writers/directors Lord and Miller were given free reign by Warner Bros. and LEGO to be as playful and anarchic as they wanted to be. Their freewheeling approach to the subject that mashed up LEGO’s multiple licensed brands into one movie allowed Batman and Han Solo to cross paths, something every kid with LEGO does without even thinking. They realised that when you have LEGO anything is possible, and as it turned out, everything was awesome.
Roadshow Films
Why it should have sucked: The ‘Apes’ franchise was dead and buried after the release of Tim Burton’s critically mauled reboot in 2001.
Why it was actually awesome: The script took the ‘Apes’ story right back to the beginning, focusing on the rise of Caesar, the ape leader of ‘Conquest of the Planet of the Apes’. It was grounded, it was real, and the special effects were spectacular. This year’s sequel ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ was even better, cementing ‘Apes’ as one of Hollywood’s most innovative franchises, 46 years since the release of the first film.
20th Century Fox
Why it should have sucked: The series, which launched Johnny Depp’s career, was hardly a fondly remembered show…and some people had never even heard of it before this film.
Why it was actually awesome: Lord and Miller (again) - they took what was essentially an utterly daft concept for a TV show (cops go undercover at high schools to solve crimes) and sent it up mercilessly. With Channing and Jonah in the lead roles, this tongue-in-cheek comedy plays out like a rom-com between the two leads rather than a straight crime thriller…plus, it’s a laugh riot.
Sony Pictures Releasing
Why it should have sucked: The TV crime show was so typically 80s a modern reboot could never work.
Why it was actually awesome: Although it received a lukewarm reception upon release, the big screen ‘Miami Vice’ is now being reappraised as an under-appreciated action gem. Yes, it may not have had the dapper fashion and quick wit of its small-screen counterpart, but the Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx thriller had plenty else to offer, including some incredible set pieces, beautiful cinematography, and a tragic central love story that tugged at the heartstrings.
Paramount Pictures
Why it should have sucked: Studio execs initially baulked at this drama, inspired by Channing Tatum’s real-life early stripping career. They asked: who would want to watch a two-hour movie about cheesy male strippers?
Why it was actually awesome: It turns out, A LOT of people wanted to watch a two-hour movie about male strippers. So much so, there’s even a sequel - ‘Magic Mike XXL’ - currently in production.
Roadshow Films
Why it should have sucked: George A. Romero’s ‘Dawn of the Dead’ is one of the best zombie films ever. A remake was not warranted, especially one with fast zombies.
Why it was actually awesome: Zack Snyder’s directorial debut was a slick reimagining of Romero’s original that arguably had more scares than most of the original ‘Dead’ films combined. OK, so it may lack the biting satire on American consumerism that the original is fondly remembered for, but the 2004 remake was a shot in the arm of the moribund horror genre.
Paramount Pictures
Why it should have sucked: You wait years for a “White House under siege” movie to come along, and then two arrive at once! Everyone expected the flashier, more expensive ‘White House Down’ to wipe the floor with ‘Olympus Has Fallen’.
Why it was actually awesome: It may have lacked the star power of ‘White House Down, which boasted Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx, but ‘Olympus’ had Gerard Butler and buckets of tongue-in-cheek fun. The White House invasion sequence was genuinely breathtaking and no one does gruff, head-stabbing brutality quite like the ‘300’ star. Most crucially though, ‘Olympus’ beat ‘WHD’ to the cinema by months, so by the time if was finally released, audiences had “White House under siege” fatigue.
Roadshow Films
Why it should have sucked: Abel Ferrara’s 1992 neo-noir crime drama was hardly crying out for a remake, let alone one with a terrible new title and Nic Cage in the lead role.
Why it was actually awesome: The 2009 thriller is neither sequel, prequel, nor remake; it’s its own beast altogether and what a weird, hypnotic beast it is. It’s genuinely one of the best films of the 21st century so far and it features one of the mercurial Cage’s most impressive performances in years. It also features lots of iguanas, Eve Mendes, and a sympathetic portrayal of life in New Orleans post-Hurricane Katrina.
First Look Studios
Why it should have sucked: Many films have tried to retell the Titanic story and failed, mainly due to the incredible costs involved with shooting at sea James Cameron’s film was the most expensive ever made at the time, and most expected a huge flop.
Why it was actually awesome: People should have trusted Cameron. His ‘Titanic’ was a sweeping epic with a tender love story that captured the hearts and minds of audiences around the world. The stunning visual effects were just the cherry on top for the film that quickly became the most successful film of all time.
20th Century Fox
Why it should have sucked: A film based on a theme park ride, you say? What have you been smoking?
Why it was actually awesome: The short answer is Johnny Depp (no offence Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley et al). His hilarious portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow captivated audiences young and old, ensuring the film’s success. Production on a fifth film in the franchise is about to get underway, and although the laws of diminishing returns have impacted the quality of the movies, Depp’s appeal as Sparrow has endured.
Buena Vista International
Why it should have sucked: How many times can we see a movie about a bachelor party gone wrong and still find it hilarious?
Why it was actually awesome: While ‘The Hangover’ was always going to find an audience that would love it, the mass appeal of the film was unprecedented. Not a single person left the cinemas without wanting Zach Galifianakis in their Wolf Pack for life.
Roadshow Films