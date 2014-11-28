7/11 Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

Why it should have sucked: You wait years for a “White House under siege” movie to come along, and then two arrive at once! Everyone expected the flashier, more expensive ‘White House Down’ to wipe the floor with ‘Olympus Has Fallen’.



Why it was actually awesome: It may have lacked the star power of ‘White House Down, which boasted Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx, but ‘Olympus’ had Gerard Butler and buckets of tongue-in-cheek fun. The White House invasion sequence was genuinely breathtaking and no one does gruff, head-stabbing brutality quite like the ‘300’ star. Most crucially though, ‘Olympus’ beat ‘WHD’ to the cinema by months, so by the time if was finally released, audiences had “White House under siege” fatigue.

Roadshow Films