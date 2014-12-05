The dystopian vision of a future Britain overrun by youth gangs, the film originally received an X rating and was deemed one of the most violent films of all time. Originally released in 1971, it was later withdrawn and banned in Britain for 27 years amid concerns it had inspired a spate of physical and sexual violence. Torture, anarchy and immorality run high in the film and it was not released freely on DVD and VHS until after its director, the legendary Stanley Kubrick, died.
In case you missed it, ’The Exorcist’ is the story of attempts by two Priests to cleanse the soul of a young girl who is possessed by the devil. While the special effects are now outdated, it is still considered to be one of the top horror movies of all time and has been banned and re-released a number of times. The spooky flick is infamous for its controversial portrayal of religion and depiction of violent sexual language and acts. Crucifix, anyone?
2014 flick ‘Exodus: Gods and Kings' has been slammed for having a cast of mostly white actors, despite depicting a Biblical tale set in Egypt. Director Ridley Scott has also been criticised by Christian groups for being blasphemous in his decision to portray God as a vengeful, angry child played by an 11-year-old boy. Guess it’s not entirely like the book, then...
The third part of Danish director Lars Von Trier’s Depression trilogy, ‘Nymphomaniac’, was shrouded in controversy for its art vs porn depictions of unsimulated, hardcore sex. The story of a self-confessed sex addict and her erotic confessions to a stranger attracted a lot of attention - especially since the high-profile actors (including Charlotte Gainsborough and Shia LaBeouf) engage in very real sex. Fun fact: while some scenes were unsimulated, others used CGI to attach the genitals of body doubles to the actors.
Many people have a phobia of creepy crawlies and many people also have a fear of surgery. What happens when you throw them both together, mixed with a little bit (or a lot) of psychopath? You get one of the grossest, most disturbing movies of all time. ’The Human Centipede’ is actually a critique of society’s obsession with body modification and plastic surgery, and the film was understandably hugely controversial thanks to it’s depiction of grotesque violence. This torture porn will have you gagging from ear to rear.
Another controversial religious film makes the list, but this one is kind of a big deal. In re-telling the story of one of the most well-known stories of all time, Mel Gibson attracted attention for all the wrong reasons. While many were shocked at the film’s graphic violence, more anger was directed at its troubling highly anti-semetic tones.
This chilling film about the capture of Osama Bin Laden landed director Kathryn Bigelow in hot water over its depiction of the CIA’s use of torture. The controversy didn’t stop there, as many of the excruciating interrogation techniques such as waterboarding and sleep deprivation were historically used and it was hard to get a response to comment on if they were still in use today.
Remember the great ‘Da Vinci Code’ conspiracy of 2006? All the conspiracy theories that emerged when Dan Brown released his novel in 2003 were reignited when Tom Hanks brought the story to the big screen. Due to the story’s controversial interoperation of Christian history, the Roman Catholic Church urged members to boycott the film when it hit cinemas.
Nowadays, we remember ‘Brokeback Mountain’ as one of Heath Ledger’s finest roles. But when it was released in 2006, it stirred up controversy due to the face it was Hollywood’s first mainstream gay love stories. Many still grumble about the fact it was passed over for Oscar nominations, with some even citing homophobia as the reason the cast was snubbed.
Roman Polanski brought the free-loving flower power sixties crashing back to Earth with his story of a regular woman who is raped by Satan so she can birth his spawn. Yup. The National Catholic Office for Motion Pictures reviled the horror, and claimed it mocked religion and perverted Christian beliefs.
Darren Aronofsky’s tale of the horrifying effects of drug addiction was originally given an NC-17 rating, the highest available. The graphic sex scenes and horrifying depiction of drug abuse and addiction make us all realise that drugs are very, very bad, mmkay?
Yes we were just as surprised as you to add ‘Aladdin' to the list but we couldn’t go past the negative stereotypes that rear their ugly heads in catchy songs. In the opening scenes a character sings of his Arabian home as a place “where they cut off your ear/ If they don’t like your face,” and concludes, “It’s barbaric, but hey, it’s home.” You stay classy, Disney!
The graphic deception of casual sex meant this film was given an X rating in the US, and it was even banned in many countries, including the director’s native Italy.
