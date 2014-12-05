5/13 The Human Centipede (2009)

Many people have a phobia of creepy crawlies and many people also have a fear of surgery. What happens when you throw them both together, mixed with a little bit (or a lot) of psychopath? You get one of the grossest, most disturbing movies of all time. ’The Human Centipede’ is actually a critique of society’s obsession with body modification and plastic surgery, and the film was understandably hugely controversial thanks to it’s depiction of grotesque violence. This torture porn will have you gagging from ear to rear.

