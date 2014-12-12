Parents are guaranteed to love this re-imagining of the adventures of the little bear from Darkest Peru who was created by Michael Bond over 55 years ago. And with a cast that includes Hugh Bonneville, Nicole Kidman, Sally Hawkins and Julie Walters? Families can’t go wrong.
StudioCanal
There’s just something about Pixar films - they’re smart, they’re funny and they are most definitely a whole lot of fun. The third - and most recent - flick in the ‘Toy Story’ franchise is, in our opinion, the best of the bunch. Cute characters for the kids, and plenty of hidden ‘Easter egg’ elements from the adults. Winning.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
This gorgeous children’s book (written in 1963) was brought to the big screen by Spike Jonze in 2009, and is guaranteed to get jaws dropping. The story of a young boy who lands up on an island of “wild things” may be a little scary for the younger kiddies, but it’s so beautiful that parents are sure to be just as gobsmacked as their children.
Roadshow Films
What’s one way to be sure parents are just as excited to watch a kids flick on the big screen as their littlies? Grab a big name, hilarious actor - in this case, Steve Carrell - to join the cast.
Universal Pictures International
It’s every kids dream: the mysterious creatures of a museum come to life at night. We’re sure there’s plenty of adults who still secretly with this could happen in real life, too.
20th Century Fox
Pass the tissues, ‘cause this one will get you good. If you can manage to get through the heartbreaking first 10 minutes, this tale of courage and adventure is sure to become a family movie night staple.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
This one is for the movie buff parents. Martin Scorcese - yep, the guy behind the VERY adult films ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ and ‘Goodfellas’ - directed this gem of a children’s flick, so it’s well worth a watch.
Paramount Pictures
What’s a kids movie list without a Christmas movie? After all, it’s the one time of year when they are shown almost non-stop. There’s plenty to love about Will Ferrell in the hilarious - but still family-friendly - ‘Elf’. Who knows, it may just revive your Christmas spirit!
New Line Cinema
Is there anything parents love more than sharing the stories and characters they loved in THEIR childhood with their own offspring? And with genius director Steven Spielberg at the helm, you can't go wrong with 'Tintin'.
Paramount Pictures
Speaking of Spielberg, there’s no way we couldn’t include the movie that inspired a generation of 80s kid: ‘E.T.’. The little brown alien from outer space is as sure to capture the hearts of little ones more than 30 years after it’s release.
Universal Pictures
What do you get when you cross a 90s classic with a Christmas movie? ‘Home Alone’, of course! This one is definitely worth a re-watch with all the fam come the yuletide season - just don’t show them any pictures of a grown-up Macaulay Culkin or they might have nightmares...
20th Century Fox
Talking animals? Sharks? Whale-speak? There’s so many things to love about this adorable fish-out-of-water tale.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution
We’re not there’s a movie that’s as giggle-iducing as ‘Mrs Doubtfire’, where Robin Williams dresses up as a housemaid to spend more time with his children post-separation. A great way to introduce the kids to the comedy genius that is Williams.
20th Century Fox
Yes, the new era of Pixar animated Disney films are great and all, but ‘The Lion King’ remains one of the greatest Disney flicks of all time, OK? It has won two Oscars, after all...
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution