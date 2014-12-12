3/14 Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

This gorgeous children’s book (written in 1963) was brought to the big screen by Spike Jonze in 2009, and is guaranteed to get jaws dropping. The story of a young boy who lands up on an island of “wild things” may be a little scary for the younger kiddies, but it’s so beautiful that parents are sure to be just as gobsmacked as their children.

