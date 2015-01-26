The Theory of Everything's Eddie Redmayne (nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role) makes fans' dreams come true with one quick tap.
Flash! Click! Snap! Modern Family's Sarah Hyland (her show is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series) is a posing pro on the red carpet.
Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez gets some air while posing with impressed sis Raini on the SAG Awards red carpet Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium.
Gowns don't sit perfectly by themselves! Laverne Cox (whose show Orange Is the New Black is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series) gets some help with her flowing Johanna Johnson dress.
Not enough cameras at the show? The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik documents the action – and herself – on the red carpet. Looking good, girl!
Whiplash star and outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role nominee J.K. Simmons gets some one-on-one time with presenter Kevin Costner.
Kelly Osbourne blows a kiss to fans before her red carpet pre-show on E!. "I took my annual good luck grabbing of the balls #SagAward pic!" she posted on Instagram.
Squeeze in! Mario Lopez snaps a selfie with fans in the bleachers outside of the Shrine Auditorium before the show.
The Good Wife star (and outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series nominee) Julianna Margulies lets husband Keith Lieberthal lead the way as she's whisked across the red carpet
Meanwhile, Orange Is the New Black costars Elizabeth Rodriguez, Lea DeLaria and Laura Gomez show why they're no ordinary red carpet posers.