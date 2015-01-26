News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

SAG Awards 2015: Must-See Pics You Missed from the Red Carpet

SAG AWARDS 2015: MUST-SEE PICS YOU MISSED FROM THE RED CARPET

You may also like these galleries

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Bella Hadid goes topless at Coachella hotel

1/10 SAG AWARDS 2015: OUR FAVOURITE RED CARPET PICS

The Theory of Everything's Eddie Redmayne (nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role) makes fans' dreams come true with one quick tap.

2/10 SAG AWARDS 2015: OUR FAVOURITE RED CARPET PICS

Flash! Click! Snap! Modern Family's Sarah Hyland (her show is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series) is a posing pro on the red carpet.

3/10 SAG AWARDS 2015: OUR FAVOURITE RED CARPET PICS

Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez gets some air while posing with impressed sis Raini on the SAG Awards red carpet Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium.

4/10 SAG AWARDS 2015: MUST-SEE PICS YOU MISSED FROM THE RED CARPET

Gowns don't sit perfectly by themselves! Laverne Cox (whose show Orange Is the New Black is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series) gets some help with her flowing Johanna Johnson dress.

5/10 SAG AWARDS 2015: MUST-SEE PICS YOU MISSED FROM THE RED CARPET

Not enough cameras at the show? The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik documents the action – and herself – on the red carpet. Looking good, girl!

6/10 SAG AWARDS 2015: MUST-SEE PICS YOU MISSED FROM THE RED CARPET

Whiplash star and outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role nominee J.K. Simmons gets some one-on-one time with presenter Kevin Costner.

7/10 SAG AWARDS 2015: MUST-SEE PICS YOU MISSED FROM THE RED CARPET

Kelly Osbourne blows a kiss to fans before her red carpet pre-show on E!. "I took my annual good luck grabbing of the balls #SagAward pic!" she posted on Instagram.

8/10 SAG AWARDS 2015: MUST-SEE PICS YOU MISSED FROM THE RED CARPET

Squeeze in! Mario Lopez snaps a selfie with fans in the bleachers outside of the Shrine Auditorium before the show.

9/10 SAG AWARDS 2015: MUST-SEE PICS YOU MISSED FROM THE RED CARPET

The Good Wife star (and outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series nominee) Julianna Margulies lets husband Keith Lieberthal lead the way as she's whisked across the red carpet

10/10 SAG AWARDS 2015: MUST-SEE PICS YOU MISSED FROM THE RED CARPET

Meanwhile, Orange Is the New Black costars Elizabeth Rodriguez, Lea DeLaria and Laura Gomez show why they're no ordinary red carpet posers.

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida