News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

The Funniest Females In Hollywood

Melissa McCarthy

You may also like these galleries

Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy journey

Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy journey
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise star Florence shows Jake what he's missing
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks

1/15 Melissa McCarthy

Why we love her: Bridesmaids
From the scene where the girls get food poisoning: "Wow - this is some classy sh- [burps]... I want to apologise. I'm not even confident which end that came out of."

Getty Images

2/15 Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Why we love them: Best. Golden. Globes. Hosts. Ever.
From the 2015 Globes: Amy: "We should explain to all the people in the room -- the Hollywood people -- cake is like a, it's like a fluffy desert that people eat on their birthdays."
Tina: "Oh, and birthdays are like a thing people celebrate when they admit that they have aged."

Getty Images

3/15 Kristen Wiig

Why we love her: where would we be if Kristen hadn't written Bridesmaids?
From the scene when Annie (Kristen's character) tries to break into First Class: "Whatever you say, Stove."

Getty Images

4/15 Leslie Mann

Why we love her: this lady is willing to put it all on the line in her comedic roles.
Flashback: Leslie was the vomitting girl in the opening scenes of The 40 Year Old Virgin.

Getty Images

5/15 Jennifer Lawrence

Why we love her: She's says exactly what we're thinking. Every time.
On the red carpet at the SAG Awards 2014: "I know I have arm pit fat, it's OK... it's armpit vaginas."

Getty Images

6/15 Rebel Wilson

Why we love her: She's the Aussie funny girl taking the world by awkward storm.
From Pitch Perfect: "I would do anything for you guys... Except for running, jogging or climbing stairs."

Getty Images

7/15 Sandra Bullock

Why we love her: Sandy is gorgeous, humble and hilarious.
Personal quote: "Whoever established the high road, and how high it was going to be, should be fired."

Getty Images

8/15 Emma Thompson

Why we love her: she's not afraid to take the mickey out of herself, and never treats a good red carpet too seriously.

Getty Images

9/15 Maggie Smith

Why we love her: she's played some great fall girls in comedies (which is not an easy place to be). Sister Act 2 anyone?

Getty Images

10/15 Betty White

Why we love her: Betty is just all round awesome - as Rose in The Golden Girls, Betty got some of the best lines of the series.

Getty Images

11/15 Emma Stone

Why we love her: her OTT comedic reactions that still somehow make her adorable. Oh, and her obsession with the Spice Girls.
From a Spiderman interview in Sydney: "Oh my God, is Mel B. talking to me? Oh my God, I’m so excited. I’m legitimately crying. I’m the biggest Spice Girls fan, ever."

Getty Images

12/15 Rashida Jones

Why we love her: she's a quietly successful comedian that can hold her own, appearing alongside Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation.

Getty Images

13/15 Anna Faris

Why we love her: she's gorgeous, but what comes out of her mouth is so out of synch with her pretty blonde looks it ends up being hilarious.
From House Bunny: "The eyes are the nipples of the face."

Getty Images

14/15 Sarah Silverman

Why we love her: Sarah isn't a sunshine comedy girl -- she keeps it real and doesn't play it PC.
On religion: "We can only make fun of Scientology because its new. It's no more bat s**t crazy than Catholicism."

Getty Images

15/15 Lena Dunham

Why we love her: Girls. Need we say more?

Getty Images

More Galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Florence shows Jake what he's missing
Celebrities that no longer look like themselves

Sam Smith's epic transformation