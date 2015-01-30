Melissa McCarthy

Why we love her: Bridesmaids
From the scene where the girls get food poisoning: "Wow - this is some classy sh- [burps]... I want to apologise. I'm not even confident which end that came out of."
Getty Images
Why we love them: Best. Golden. Globes. Hosts. Ever.
From the 2015 Globes: Amy: "We should explain to all the people in the room -- the Hollywood people -- cake is like a, it's like a fluffy desert that people eat on their birthdays."
Tina: "Oh, and birthdays are like a thing people celebrate when they admit that they have aged."
Getty Images
Why we love her: where would we be if Kristen hadn't written Bridesmaids?
From the scene when Annie (Kristen's character) tries to break into First Class: "Whatever you say, Stove."
Getty Images
Why we love her: this lady is willing to put it all on the line in her comedic roles.
Flashback: Leslie was the vomitting girl in the opening scenes of The 40 Year Old Virgin.
Getty Images
Why we love her: She's says exactly what we're thinking. Every time.
On the red carpet at the SAG Awards 2014: "I know I have arm pit fat, it's OK... it's armpit vaginas."
Getty Images
Why we love her: She's the Aussie funny girl taking the world by awkward storm.
From Pitch Perfect: "I would do anything for you guys... Except for running, jogging or climbing stairs."
Getty Images
Why we love her: Sandy is gorgeous, humble and hilarious.
Personal quote: "Whoever established the high road, and how high it was going to be, should be fired."
Getty Images
Why we love her: she's not afraid to take the mickey out of herself, and never treats a good red carpet too seriously.
Getty Images
Why we love her: she's played some great fall girls in comedies (which is not an easy place to be). Sister Act 2 anyone?
Getty Images
Why we love her: Betty is just all round awesome - as Rose in The Golden Girls, Betty got some of the best lines of the series.
Getty Images
Why we love her: her OTT comedic reactions that still somehow make her adorable. Oh, and her obsession with the Spice Girls.
From a Spiderman interview in Sydney: "Oh my God, is Mel B. talking to me? Oh my God, I’m so excited. I’m legitimately crying. I’m the biggest Spice Girls fan, ever."
Getty Images
Why we love her: she's a quietly successful comedian that can hold her own, appearing alongside Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation.
Getty Images
Why we love her: she's gorgeous, but what comes out of her mouth is so out of synch with her pretty blonde looks it ends up being hilarious.
From House Bunny: "The eyes are the nipples of the face."
Getty Images
Why we love her: Sarah isn't a sunshine comedy girl -- she keeps it real and doesn't play it PC.
On religion: "We can only make fun of Scientology because its new. It's no more bat s**t crazy than Catholicism."
Getty Images
Why we love her: Girls. Need we say more?
Getty Images