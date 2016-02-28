Other version: Man In The Wilderness. The incredible true story of Hugh Glass that’ll probably win Leonardo DiCaprio his first Oscar has already been adapted for the big screen in 1971. Richard Harris appeared in the lead role as a frontiersman who’s left for dead after a bear attack.
Warner Bros./20th Century Fox
Other version: Hawking. Oscar-rival Benedict Cumberbatch beat Eddie Redmayne to playing Professor Stephen Hawking by a decade. He played the physics genius in 2004 for the made-for-TV BBC Two film Hawking earning a BAFTA TV nomination in the process.
BBC/Working Title
Other version: Codebreaker. Ed Stoppard portrayed Alan Turing in this Channel 4 docu-drama back in 2011 long before Benedict Cumberbatch's starry biopic made its way to cinemas.
BBC/Working Title Films
Other version: Solomon Northup’s Odyssey. Steve McQueen's Oscar-winning adaptation was actually the second attempt to bring this incredible true story to the screen. The 118-minute made-for-TV film, which stars Avery Brooks in the Solomon Northup role, first aired on PBS and was directed by Gordon Parks, the director of 70s “blaxploitation” classic Shaft.
PBS/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Other version: Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden. This low budget movie was hampered by the much better take on the killing of Osama Bin Laden, Zero Dark Thirty. Its biggest star was rapper Xzibit so Geronimo had no chance in this firefight from the start.
Paramount Home Entertainment/Columbia Pictures
Other version: Boiler Room. Jordan Belfort’s debauched true story inspired not one, but two movies. Ben Younger wrote his script for the 2000 film Boiler Room based on extensive interviews with Belfort's former employees. The film follows a very similar path to Scorsese’s 2014 version and features Vin Diesel, Giovanni Ribisi and Ben Affleck playing fictionalized versions of the real-life players.
New Line Cinema/Paramount Pictures
Other version: High on Crack Street: Lost Lives in Lowell. David O. Russell’s sport biopic earned Christian Bale an Oscar in 2011 playing Dicky Eklund, the drug-ravaged brother of boxing contender Micky Ward. Dicky was also the subject of a HBO documentary in 1995 which followed Eklund and group of drug addicts in their misadventures around Lowell, Massachusetts.
HBO/Paramount Pictures
Other version: Titanic. James Cameron’s maritime disaster movie was beaten to the punch by this 1996 TV mini-series which aired on CBS in the States. With a cast that includes Catherine Zeta-Jones, Tim Curry, and George C Scott as Captain Smith, the TV version was panned critically, while Cameron’s big-screen office swept the board at the Oscars and the box-office.
CBS/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Other version: Les Misérables. Victor Hugo’s novel has been adapted countless time both for stage and screen, but it was Tom Hooper’s lavish 2012 incarnation that attracted awards buzz. This version from 1998 is a non-musical take with Liam Neeson in the Jean Valjean role that earned Hugh Jackman a Best Actor nod at the Oscars.
TriStar Pictures/Universal Pictures
Other version: Infamous. Phillip Seymour Hoffman bagged a Best Actor Oscar playing author Truman Capote in the 2005 film Capote which was unfortunate for Toby Jones who was tasked with playing the same part in the movie Infamous the following year.
Warner Independent Pictures/Sony Pictures Classics
Other version: The Lord of the Rings. Each of Peter Jackson’s Rings films was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, with Return of the King the only one to win the accolade. Ralph Bakshi’s 1978 animated effort, which covers the events up to the battle of Helm’s Deep, never attained the same level of critical acclaim.
Warner Home Video/New Line Cinema
Other version: Sword of Gideon. Steven Spielberg’s Munich was a big hit with critics back in 2005, but it wasn’t the first adaptation of the story. The earlier version Sword of Gideon first aired on CTV in Canada as a four-hour miniseries starring Steven Bauer of Scarface fame in the role later portrayed by Eric Bana in Spielberg’s superior (and thankfully shorter) version.
CTV/Dreamworks Distribution
Other version: Meri Poppins, do svidaniya. The 1964 live-action/animated hybrid Mary Poppins is one of the best-loved films of all time, but it’s not the only time Poppins has appeared on the screen. Meri Poppins, do svidaniya or Mary Poppins, Goodbye in English, a 1984 Russian language retelling of PL Travers’ classic books was broadcast over two nights, transplanting the quintessential British tale into 1980s Soviet Russia, adding a pumping Eurobeat soundtrack.
Mosfilm/Walt Disney Pictures
Other version: The Amazing Howard Hughes. Scorsese's 2005 film The Aviator, recounted the true story of aeronautic pioneer and filmmaker Howard Hughes. Leonardo Di Caprio may have picked up a Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Hughes, but Tommy Lee Jones proved to be a much closer physical match to the real deal in this made-for-TV 1977 movie.
CBS/Warner Bros.
Other version: The Story of Seabiscuit. The 2004 Tobey Maguire film which was nominated for a bunch of Oscars (but won none) wasn’t the first film to tell the horse’s tale. Shirley Temple starred in this 1949 film which featured archive footage of the real horse and one of Seabiscuit’s cousins standing in for the recently-deceased nag.
Warner Bros./Universal Pictures
Other Version: Houston We've Got A Problem. Ron Howard’s 1995 space drama earned an Academy Award Best Picture nomination. The 1974 made-for-TV film chose not to depict the events within the Apollo 13 capsule itself, focussing instead on the unfolding crisis as seen through the eyes of the support team in Mission Control.
Universal TV/Universal Pictures