11/16 Oscar Nominee: The Lord Of The Rings

Other version: The Lord of the Rings. Each of Peter Jackson’s Rings films was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, with Return of the King the only one to win the accolade. Ralph Bakshi’s 1978 animated effort, which covers the events up to the battle of Helm’s Deep, never attained the same level of critical acclaim.

