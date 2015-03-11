Best-known as a rapper, 50 Cent has been building a career as an actor in mid-level movies and straight-to-DVD actioners for some years. Frustrated with his lack of thespian respect, he took on the role of an American footballer who falls ill with cancer in the 2011 film called All Things Fall Apart. While filming, he Tweeted pictures of himself emaciated and frail, 25 kilos lighter than his usual six-pack look. Achieved via running and a hardcore liquid diet, he told an interviewer at the time, “I think the world took note because people kept making comparisons with great actors like Tom Hanks in Philadelphia.” Only they didn’t. The gossip sites picked up on the pictures, but no-one cared about the movie which went straight to DVD.
Alongside De Niro, Bale’s skeletal form is the personification of movie star transformation. Dropping 28 kilos got the actor column space, but it severely affected his health, while The Machinist was, in fact, a commercial failure. In other words, while lots of people have seen the picture above, very few have actually seen the film or the performance that accompanied it. So was it worth it? His method preparation has become part of his mystique, but if you weigh up the damage he did to his body versus the impact of the film, it’s a big no.
Moore’s fame was on the wane when she played Jordan O’Neill in this 1997 action-drama. Having cashed in $16 million by showing her breasts in Striptease the previous year, she needed to go one better. Cue a shaved head - take that, Natalie Portman! – in what is generally considered to be one of Ridley Scott’s misfires, she played a character training to be the first woman in the Navy’s Special Warfare Group. The beautiful star pulled off the look and got tabloid headlines, but it failed to get her more actorly respect.
Often considered one of the best-looking actors in the world, a pre-Oscar Leto was clearly trying to shrug off his pretty boy image when he gained 30 kilos to play John Lennon’s murderer Mark Chapman opposite Lindsay Lohan in 2007 drama Chapter 27. The additional weight ravaged his body, sky rocketed his cholesterol levels and caused him to get gout. His performance was praised by the ten people who actually watched the film, but the lasting damage to his health and the fact he had to star opposite Lohan can’t have been worth it.
“Honest", said Phoenix in 2008, "I’m giving up acting and becoming a rapper". The Inherent Vice star’s announced transition to hip-hop star was the reason for his change in both physicality and personality. Hair was grown long, the beard was massive, sunglasses omnipresent. And his normally offbeat sensibility became even more eccentric, with bizarre appearances on talk shows and idiotic music performances. Of course, it all turned out to be a prank, part of Phoenix and director Casey Affleck’s mock documentary which came out two years later in 2010 and…well, it came out. While the filmmakers were probably very pleased with themselves for their ruse, no-one else really gave a toss about the movie or the experiment. Before long, the actor was back doing what he does best, scoring an Oscar nomination for The Master.
Mara was the toast of Hollywood after scoring the role of edgy hacker Lisbeth Salander in David Fincher’s 2011 American remake of Stieg Larsson’s bestseller. She threw herself into the role, chopping her hair into Salander’s unique ‘do and eschewing fake piercings - getting real ones in her eyebrow, ears and nipple. Unfortunately, the studio’s dream of a lucrative franchise never came to fruition. Mara’s performance was praised but the shadow of the brilliant Swedish originals hung heavy over the remake. Despite the disappointment she kept her nipple piercing long after filming in case they did sequels. Probably okay to take it out now, Rooney.
Maybe it’s best to discuss your look for the character you’re playing with the director? Gosling found this out to his cost when, after being cast in Peter Jackson’s tragic drama, he went away, grew a beard and put on 27 kilos by drinking melted ice-cream. When he arrived on-set, his new look didn’t go over too well with his director, who quickly swapped him out for Mark Wahlberg. Gosling is probably pleased – the film was a critical and box office misfire and Ryan still got to stuff his face with all that ice-cream. Mmm...
Wait what, Wahlberg transformed for this role? Apparently, yes. Having bulked on the muscle for Transformers: Age Of Extinction, the star lost 27 kilos by drinking almond milk three times a day to play a college professor-cum-gambler in a film which initially had people talking Oscar. Unfortunately, the awards chat petered out and amounted to nothing. What baffles us most about this weight loss is how subtle it is. Future memo to Mark - if you’re going to change your body, make sure the audience realises!
After finishing Lost Fox was looking for big-screen challenges when he signed up as the villain in the much-anticipated 2012 movie reboot of the Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. Facing off against Tyler Perry as Cross, Fox played a cage-fighting serial killer shedding 20 kilos in a diet regime that he admitted he “f*****g hated”. Having spent months eating skinless chicken breasts and steamed broccoli, he must have been excited to read the reviews of his transformative performance. Or maybe not - the movie holds a 12% rating on reviews website Rotten Tomatoes and has been variously described as “dross”, “wretched” and “unintentionally funny", while only making $33.5 million at the worldwide box office. Ouch.
