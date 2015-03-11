5/9 Joaquin Phoenix – I’m Still Here (2010)

“Honest", said Phoenix in 2008, "I’m giving up acting and becoming a rapper". The Inherent Vice star’s announced transition to hip-hop star was the reason for his change in both physicality and personality. Hair was grown long, the beard was massive, sunglasses omnipresent. And his normally offbeat sensibility became even more eccentric, with bizarre appearances on talk shows and idiotic music performances. Of course, it all turned out to be a prank, part of Phoenix and director Casey Affleck’s mock documentary which came out two years later in 2010 and…well, it came out. While the filmmakers were probably very pleased with themselves for their ruse, no-one else really gave a toss about the movie or the experiment. Before long, the actor was back doing what he does best, scoring an Oscar nomination for The Master.

Magnolia Pictures/Getty Images