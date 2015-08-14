5/14 "Seriously?"

"Walk into theatre and it’s sort of packed, but there’s just enough seats for my friends and I. Go to sit down and see this guy behind the seats with his legs crossed, on top of the seat. I was like whatever, he’ll move his feet. Scoot down the aisle and sit down, all is good. Then the guy behind me goes ‘seriously?’ in response to me sitting down and ruining his precious footrest. I was surprised as well but in response to how rude he was. Luckily his girlfriend shushes him but for the rest of the movie he kicked the chair periodically as retaliation for me taking away his comfort. My bad for sitting down I guess." - DonricFormociotti

iStock