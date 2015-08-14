“I think I was about 20 or 21 at the time. I went to see a movie with my buddy, who was really into bodybuilding and fitness. It was a sold out show. So, he’s in his 'I have to eat every 2.5 hours no matter what' phase and he opens up F***ING CAN OF TUNA IN THE MIDDLE OF A GODDAMNED PACKED MOVIE THEATRE. I apologised to everybody around us, while he’s oblivious to the smell of that nasty ass tuna.” - Mr. Linderman
"Some fatguy wouldn’t stop farting. When the staff told him he couldn’t keep farting, he said 'I NEED TO TO LIVE'. He didn’t stop and I was sat a row down from him. It was the fact that honestly he didn’t give a s****, he kept laughing saying stuff like 'THAT ONE WAS A FATTY, HUH!" to his wife." - ElitistOtters
“It was at a movie theatre in Japan. The person in front of me was a foreigner, and his friend spent the entire movie translating everything from Japanese to English for him.” - MushroomMountain123
"I used to manage a movie theatre. Every long weekend we would have a movie marathon night. Of course, they always sold out and appealed to the teen crowd so we’re talking several hundred horny and often drunk teens crammed into confined spaces. Suffice to say I’ve seen it all. Fights. Stainless steel trash barrels thrown through windows. Bottles of urine thrown at peoples heads. One guy s*** himself. Oodles of vomit. One girl ODed. A heart attack. Plenty of alcohol poisoning. Hand jobs, head jobs, straight up f***ing. A guy on guy on guy three-way in the mensroom. A guy step out of the (alarmed) exit doors to jerk off. Lots of theft, too. All of this in spite of having tonnes of security (including mandatory bag checks, pat downs and wandings upon entry). I loved that job but movie marathons did my f***ing head in.” - Marcr_
"Walk into theatre and it’s sort of packed, but there’s just enough seats for my friends and I. Go to sit down and see this guy behind the seats with his legs crossed, on top of the seat. I was like whatever, he’ll move his feet. Scoot down the aisle and sit down, all is good. Then the guy behind me goes ‘seriously?’ in response to me sitting down and ruining his precious footrest. I was surprised as well but in response to how rude he was. Luckily his girlfriend shushes him but for the rest of the movie he kicked the chair periodically as retaliation for me taking away his comfort. My bad for sitting down I guess." - DonricFormociotti
"Not me, my sister. She had a student job in a movie theatre and had to clean up afterwards. She once found a turd in a sock… Must’ve been a pretty awesome movie." - LifeOfPie_
"I work in a movie theatre, one night I had multiple people come out telling us that the theatre smells like weed. We go inside and this 20 something guy sitting by himself had literally lit a joint in the dam theatre. He saw us coming and hid the joint while coughing profusely. We asked him if he was high and if he was smoking in here (the theatre smelled really bad) and he kept denying it. He was barely coherent, the whole thing was just very sad. We kicked him out of the theatre obviously.” - 2months2long
“I’ve seen someone opened their laptop in the middle of a movie, and he’s not even decreasing the brightness, like what the f***, I can maybe understand if you used your phone, but a laptop?” - xZorb
“A knife fight broke out during the Quicksilver scene in DoFP. Worst timing ever, cops came in and the movie was still going. Didn’t get a refund.”- ScreamingGordita
"A few minutes in when some of the main characters where on the screen a group of kids a few rows down started taking pictures of the screen… WITH FLASH ON…. then they proceeded to take selfies… WITH THE FLASH STILL ON. I wanted to scream at them but I wasn’t gonna go that low." - Jamesduskwood
"A girl I know told me that some guy kept talking loud on the phone through an entire movie. People tried to hush him, but he kept talking. When the movie is finally over, he turns to the rest of the audience and shouts, angrily: 'I HAVE WORK I NEED TO DO!’" - Sookye
“I went to see Kingsman with my dad. Some dude fell asleep like halfway through and was snoring really loudly. Like, reeeeallly loudly. After a few minutes, my dad gets up, walks down to where the guy was sitting and wakes him up. The entire theatre applauded. My dad was really proud of himself." - Mashington14
"Watching the Avengers: Age of Ultron some f***tard who said he was a YouTube vlogger decided to film himself during the whole movie, to then post his reactions to YouTube. He sat right infront of me and his camera had a flashlight that was annoying the whole cinema, plus he was purposely overreacting for his video I guess. I tried to talk some sense into him but he wouldn’t listen so we just called a supervisor and he was told to turn it off or leave the screening." - howdybertus
"Many moons ago I went to a matinee of Basic Instinct which opens with a scene where a semi nude couple is in bed actively doing the deed when the bare breasted female reaches down, pulls out a knife and brutally and bloodily stabs the guy to death. Movie is clearly rated R. As the knife starts falling, a tiny, frightened voice pops up in the row behind me. 'Mommy, MOMMY why is she stabbing him!!?.’ I glance back to see two older women bracketing 3 clearly upset little girls who look to range from 4 to 7 or so. Ooops, (I think), clearly you’re in the wrong theatre… Nope. One woman stage whispers 'Shusss - be quiet girl!' And they stayed." - newvideoaz
