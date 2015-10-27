This stunt doll from 'Annabelle’ is rumored to have scared the night cleaning crew at the studio by opening the door of the cabinet in which she was stored.
The music box from the 'The Conjuring’ is on display next to pal Annabelle. The sequel is currently filming across the lot – last month director James Wan confirmed the production had an actual exorcist bless the set before filming began.
Both the original cracked bedroom door and the crucifix are on display from the 1973 classic. Fortunately for everyone, there’s no sign of pea soup.
Hard to believe the cute, cuddly Gizmo came from this early model of the first gremlin. Also shocking — there was no reminder not to feed him after midnight.
Freddy Krueger’s infamous glove, sweater, and hat from the 2010 remake are enough to give anyone nightmares.
This Tim Burton stop-motion classic has two displays on the tour. The real puppets are so delicate, that they’re encased in glass for protection (inset).
Among several props used by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the romantic comedy about a family of witches: a spell book and a cauldron.
Gorgeous costumes worn by Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst and Brad Pitt in the lush period adaptation give younger generations an idea of what vampires looked like before they sparkled.
A unique display, created by American Horror Story makeup artist Christien Tinsley, demonstrates the step-by-step development of creature effects for horror films.
