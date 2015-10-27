News

Iconic Horror-Movie Props on Display Now at Warner Bros. Studios

1/9 'Annabelle’ (2014)

This stunt doll from 'Annabelle’ is rumored to have scared the night cleaning crew at the studio by opening the door of the cabinet in which she was stored.

Warner Bros.

2/9 'The Conjuring’ (2013)

The music box from the 'The Conjuring’ is on display next to pal Annabelle. The sequel is currently filming across the lot – last month director James Wan confirmed the production had an actual exorcist bless the set before filming began.

Paul Rosales; Inset: Everett

3/9 'The Exorcist’ (1973)

Both the original cracked bedroom door and the crucifix are on display from the 1973 classic. Fortunately for everyone, there’s no sign of pea soup.

Paul Rosales; Inset: Everett

4/9 'Gremlins’ (1984)

Hard to believe the cute, cuddly Gizmo came from this early model of the first gremlin. Also shocking — there was no reminder not to feed him after midnight.

Paul Rosales; Inset: Everett

5/9 'A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (2010)

Freddy Krueger’s infamous glove, sweater, and hat from the 2010 remake are enough to give anyone nightmares.

Warner Bros.; Inset: Everett

6/9 Iconic Horror-Movie Props on Display Now at Warner Bros. Studios

This Tim Burton stop-motion classic has two displays on the tour. The real puppets are so delicate, that they’re encased in glass for protection (inset).

Warner Bros.; Inset: Paul Rosales

7/9 'Practical Magic’ (1998)

Among several props used by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the romantic comedy about a family of witches: a spell book and a cauldron.

Warner Bros.; Everett

8/9 'Interview with the Vampire’ (1994)

Gorgeous costumes worn by Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst and Brad Pitt in the lush period adaptation give younger generations an idea of what vampires looked like before they sparkled.

Paul Rosales; Everett

9/9 Paul Rosales; Everett

A unique display, created by American Horror Story makeup artist Christien Tinsley, demonstrates the step-by-step development of creature effects for horror films.

Warner Bros.; Inset: Paul Rosales

