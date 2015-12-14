19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘Outcast’?
It's Nicholas Cage.
Who’s this in ‘The Last Witch Hunter’?
It's Vin Diesel.
Who's this in 'Pan'?
It's Hugh Jackman.
Who's this in 'Ex Machina'?
it's Oscar Isaac.
Who’s this in ‘The Lobster’?
It’s Colin Farrell.
Who's this in 'Black Mass'?
It's Johnny Depp.
Who’s this in ‘Legend’?
It's Tom Hardy.
Who’s this in ‘Southpaw’?
It’s Jake Gyllenhaal.
Who’s this in ‘The Legend of Barney Thompson’?
It's Emma Thompson.
Who’s this in ‘Spy’?
It’s Melissa McCarthy.
Who’s this in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron?
It’s Paul Bettany.
Who's this in 'Cake'?
It's Jennifer Aniston.
Who’s this in ‘Jupiter Ascending’?
It's Channing Tatum.
Who’s this in ‘The Gambler’?
It’s Mark Wahlberg.
Who’s this in ‘Into The Woods’?
It’s Meryl Streep.
Who’s this in ‘Foxcatcher’?
It’s Steve Carrell.
Who’s this in ‘Mad Max Fury Road’?
It's Nicholas Hoult.
Who's this in 'Trainwreck'?
It’s Tilda Swinton.
Who’s this in ‘In The Heart of the Sea’?
It’s Chris Hemsworth.