19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

1/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘Outcast’?

2/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It's Nicholas Cage.

3/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘The Last Witch Hunter’?

4/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It's Vin Diesel.

5/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who's this in 'Pan'?

6/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It's Hugh Jackman.

7/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who's this in 'Ex Machina'?

8/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

it's Oscar Isaac.

9/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘The Lobster’?

10/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It’s Colin Farrell.

11/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who's this in 'Black Mass'?

12/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It's Johnny Depp.

13/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘Legend’?

14/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It's Tom Hardy.

15/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘Southpaw’?

16/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It’s Jake Gyllenhaal.

17/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘The Legend of Barney Thompson’?

18/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It's Emma Thompson.

19/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘Spy’?

20/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It’s Melissa McCarthy.

21/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron?

22/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It’s Paul Bettany.

23/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who's this in 'Cake'?

24/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It's Jennifer Aniston.

25/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘Jupiter Ascending’?

26/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It's Channing Tatum.

27/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘The Gambler’?

28/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It’s Mark Wahlberg.

29/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘Into The Woods’?

30/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It’s Meryl Streep.

31/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘Foxcatcher’?

32/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It’s Steve Carrell.

33/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘Mad Max Fury Road’?

34/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It's Nicholas Hoult.

35/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who's this in 'Trainwreck'?

36/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It’s Tilda Swinton.

37/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

Who’s this in ‘In The Heart of the Sea’?

38/38 19 Movie Stars Who Went Unrecognisable For Roles In 2015

It’s Chris Hemsworth.

