The buzz is that Eddie Redmayne could scoop his second Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Lili Elbe, one of the first people to go through sex reassignment surgery, and with his Les Miserables director Tom Hooper at the helm we wouldn’t bet against it.
Jennifer Lawrence teams up with her Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle director David O Russell for the third time to play real entrepreneur Joy Magano. Ostensibly it’s a biopic of the inventor of the Miracle Mop, but the calibre of the talent involved including Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper in supporting roles suggests it’ll be much, much more than the sum of its parts.
Tarantino could direct an adaptation of the phone book and we’d probably still get excited about it, but this chilly Western set in a stagecoach stopover during a blizzard looks like Reservoir Dogs with cowboys. This can only be a good thing right? Samuel L Jackson, Kurt Russell, and Tim Roth star.
From the Oscar-winning director of Birdman comes this tale of revenge and survival. Leonardo DiCaprio plays real-life frontiersman Hugh Glass who, after being mauled by a bear, treks 200 miles to take revenge on Tom Hardy’s John Fitzgerald, the man who left him for dead.
Lenny Abrahamson’s adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s Man Booker Prize-nominated novel has already been a hit on the festival circuit, and Brie Larson is being tipped for Oscar glory for her role as a young woman who must bring up her son in the worst situation imaginable. The less you know about the plot, the better.
Starring Christian Bale, Steve Carrell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt, this stellar comedy drama from the director of Anchorman aims to make you laugh – and think – about the financial chaos that led to the global credit crunch in 2007.
Comic book fans have waited for years to see if this solo Deadpool movie can wash away the bad taste left by the character’s massively misjudged X-Men Origins: Wolverine cameo. An 18-rating and a hilarious first trailer suggest this could be the Deadpool movie we’ve always wanted.
Yes, you read that right, it’s another adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel of manners but with one rather crucial difference - it’s got zombies in it, and lots of them. The Bennet sisters have more to worry about that just finding a suitor, they have to fight off legions of the undead too.
The teaser for Zoolander 2 became the most viewed comedy trailer of all time in 2015, so it’s fair to say folks are excited by the return of Ben Stiller’s gormless model Derek Zoolander. Owen Wilson’s Hansel and Will Ferrell’s Mugatu also return, alongside a plethora of A-list cameos - including Benedict Cumberbatch, Justin Bieber and Kanye West.
Genius directing brothers the Coens have made a comedy set in 1950s Hollywood. George Clooney is a matinee idol star who is kidnapped during the production of a Roman epic by a mysterious group called ‘The future’. Josh Brolin, Ralph Fiennes, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are just a few of the big names fleshing out a ridiculously strong cast. We’re looking forward to this.
This follow-up to 2013’s Superman adventure Man Of Steel adds fellow DC characters Batman (now played by Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman and Aquaman to the mix. Warner Bros. see this as competition to Marvel’s The Avengers, with Wonder Woman and Aquaman spin-offs already planned. Dark and intense, this should be one of the top grossing films of the year.
This is one of Disney’s big animation hopefuls for the year. Set in an "animal metropolis", it follows a police officer rabbit and a con-artist fox trying to solve the case of a missing otter. If that doesn’t sound fantastic enough already, the trailer also featured a hilarious comedy sloth.
This version of the Rudyard Kipling classic is not to be confused with a rival Jungle Book project directed by Andy Serkis that is coming out in 2017. Iron Man director Jon Favreau helms this live-action/CGI hybrid, and the voice cast is amazing - Idris Elba is Shere Khan and Bill Murray is Baloo!
This follow-up to the surprisingly successful Snow White the Huntsman is missing Kristen Stewart’s Snow White, quite possibly because she had an affair with the director last time out (he’s also been axed). Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron do return though, alongside new recruits Emily Blunt, who plays The Ice Queen and Jessica Chastain’s leather-clad warrior.
Avenger will be pitted against Avenger, as the superhero team take sides in The Cap's third big screen tentpole movie. With collateral damage from their world saving antics now too much to ignore, the government plans regulation of the super folk. On Iron Man’s side, those for it, and on Captain America’s side, those against it.
The game that had the planet obsessing about hurling birds at pigs makes its move to the big screen, and with an all-star cast talking us through how those birds got so very cross. On board are Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage, Kate McKinnon and Keegan-Michael Key. That's some big talent right there.
Alice In Wonderland was a $1 billion-busting hit for director Tim Burton. No pressure, of course, but all eyes will be on the sequel, with Mia Wasikowska returning as Alice opposite Johnny Depp’s madcap Mad Hatter. Sacha Baron Cohen joins the cast as Time, a half-clock, half-human, with Anne Hathaway returning as the White Queen, and Stephen Fry once more as the Cheshire Cat.
Matthew McConaughey has taken his foot off the gas since the breathless 'McConaissance’, so this is his first substantial project since 2014’s Interstellar. And it is most substantial indeed. This American Civil War era drama will see him playing Newton Knight, a poor Mississippi farmer who leads a group of anti-slavery Confederate deserters against their former comrades.
This period actioner (the 70s, to be precise) from action don Shane Black - scribe of Lethal Weapon and director of Iron Man 3 and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang - sees Russell Crowe’s LA detective buddying up with Ryan Gosling’s rookie cop to investigate the suicide of a fading porn star. And if Black knows anything, it’s buddy movies.
After a gap of 20 years, the sequel to Independence Day’ will arrive in 2016, and will be set 20 years after the action of the first movie. Will Smith is absent, but Jeff Goldblum is back, among those having rebuilt the Earth’s defences with tech from the alien invaders. They’ll soon discover a second wave of aliens are en route, after picking up a distress signal sent before their predecessor’s destruction.
David Yates’ first film since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 will bring Edgar Rice Burroughs’ legend back to the big screen in a story set AFTER the events of the famous book. Alexander Skarsgård stars as the big man alongside Margot Robbie, Christoph Waltz and Samuel L. Jackson.
Undoubtedly this reboot will be among the most talked about movies of 2016. The new, all-female line-up of paranormal investigators brings together a top notch cast including Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy with Bridesmaids director Paul Feig at the helm. Does Ghostbusters need rebooting? Probably not, but if it has to be, this is the right approach.
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling team up with Damien Chazelle, the writer and director of Whiplash. Wait, you need more reason to be excited? Okay, it’s a musical comedy drama about a blossoming romance between Gosling’s jazz pianist and Stone’s aspiring actress.
Steven Spielberg brings Roald Dahl’s famous story to life with the legendary Mark Rylance as the big friendly giant himself. The impressive cast also includes Rebecca Hall, Bill Hader and Jermaine Clement. Youngster Ruby Barnhill plays Sophie.
Thirteen years after the classic original, Pixar follows up Nemo’s adventure with a new story focusing on Ellen DeGeneres’s forgetful fish Dory as she tries to reunite with her parents - played by Diane Keaton and Eugene Levy. All together now, just keep swimming, just keep swimming, just…
Paul Greengrass and Matt Damon reunite to bring Jason Bourne back six years after the original trilogy came to a riveting close. Damon reunites with Julia Stiles, but otherwise there are only new faces here, including Alicia Vikander, Tommy Lee Jones and Vincent Cassel.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has the Dark Knight and Man of Steel going face to face, but Suicide Squad is undoubtedly the more interesting of Warner Bros’ two superhero offerings next year. A rag-tag group of incarcerated villains are forced to partake in deadly black ops missions. Margot Robbie and Will Smith star with Jared Leto set to steal the show as The Joker.
Twelve years on from her last performance as Helen Fielding’s much-loved character, René Zellwegger returns for a third go-around as Bridget Jones. Unlike the previous two films, this one’s an original story not based on an existing novel. Colin Firth also returns as Mark Darcy.
Look away now if you automatically hate all remakes. Otherwise, get excited, as director Antoine Fuqua assembles an eye-catching cast for a new take on the classic western. Replacing the likes of Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson and Yul Brynner we have Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and more.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a whole lot more mystical, as Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the role of the Sorceror Supreme in an origin story, exploring how the brilliant New York surgeon learns magic after losing the use of his hands. Scott Derrickson directs, whilst Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejifor and Mads Mikkelsen co-star.
Return to the world of Harry Potter, albeit 70 years before Harry was even born, as the wizard Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) inadvertently sparks a crisis in 1920s New York when some magical creatures escape from his suitcase. Long-standing Potter director David Yates returns, and JK Rowling makes her debut as screenwriter.
For Disney’s 56th animated film, directorial duo Ron Clements and John Musker (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin) bring us their first all-CG feature, following the sea-loving title character on an epic adventure alongside demi-god Maui voiced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who’ll also be singing as it’s a musical.
The first official big screen Star Wars spin-off, Rogue One is an anthology movie set before the events of Episode IV: A New Hope which will show just how those stolen Death Star plans got to R2-D2 in the first place. Godzilla's Gareth Edwards directs; cast includes Felcity Jones, Mads Mikkelsen and Ben Mendelson.
Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence combine their star power in a sci-fi romantic epic. When a malfunction on board a deep space passenger ship accidentally awakens Pratt decades from the vessel’s destination, his desperation and loneliness drive him to awaken Lawrence too. Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) directs.
