20/34 Independence Day: Resurgence - June 23

After a gap of 20 years, the sequel to Independence Day’ will arrive in 2016, and will be set 20 years after the action of the first movie. Will Smith is absent, but Jeff Goldblum is back, among those having rebuilt the Earth’s defences with tech from the alien invaders. They’ll soon discover a second wave of aliens are en route, after picking up a distress signal sent before their predecessor’s destruction.

20th Century Fox