Did we expect anything less from the hilarious - and brutal - host? Gervais took aim at everything and everyone in his opening monologue. No one was safe!
Taking home the first award of the night, Kate Winslet accepts the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Steve Jobs.
Wait, no, sorry, that's not Jonah Hill...that's the bear from Leo DiCaprio's The Revenant. Yeah, we were confused too....
Everyone's favourite new Star Wars actor, Oscar Isaac, accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
Beginning by clarifying they weren't "Gina Rodriguez and Eva Mendes", these two gorgeous ladies were two of our favourite presenters of the night!
The legendary writer/director Quentin Tarantino accepts the award for Best Original Score for his new film, The Hateful Eight.
Bringing some (unexpected) class to the awards, the designer and singer-turned-actress Lady Gaga presented an award during the 2016 awards.
Goodbye, Don Draper! Jon Hamm accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama thanks to his role in the final season of Mad Men.
He's back! Christian Slater takes home the Golden Globe for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
The actress took home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical for her hilarious role in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
No, you're not dreaming...the two Hollywood heartthrobs were IN THE SAME ROOM to introduce their film, The Big Short. Swoon!
Matt Damon accepts the Golden Globe award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical (not that his performance in The Martian was either comical or musical...but whatever).
And the award for most awkward teleprompter fail goes to....Amber Heard & Jaimie Alexander, who had a little trouble reading the screen during their on-stage speech.
Lady Gaga's face winning a Golden Globe = all of our faces when Gaga won a Golden Globe.
The unlikely on-screen duo attempted to make us laugh with their 2016 celebratory glasses...let's just say they didn't really succeed.
Katy Perry (and her beehive hairdo) presents the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture. Spoiler alert: Sam Smith won.
Is there anything they can't do? The BFFs presented at the Golden Globe awards, and definitely have our vote for future hosts of the event.
No surprises here: Alejandro G Inarritu takes home the Best Director Golden Globe for The Revenant.
She really is the golden girl of awards season! Jennifer Lawrence picks up another award - this time for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical - at the 2016 Globes.
Can somebody say awkward?! This bizarre on-stage reunion between Ricky and Mel made us all a little uncomfortable...
The Empire actress definitely wins when it comes to the most excited recipient after taking home the Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama.
Aww, Kate Hudson gets cosy with her step-father, Kurt Russell, to present an award during the 73rd Annual Golden Globes.
The TV beauty dares to wear white at the 2016 Golden Globes as she arrives on the red carpet.
He's the host with the most (we hope!) Ricky Gervais looks cool as a cucumber ahead of his hosting duties at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.
JLo can normally do no wrong when it comes to red carpet dressing...but we're not convinced by her orange, "half-peeled mandarin" look...
Surprise, surprise. JLaw managed to keep it cool, calm and collected on the Globes red carpet...despite interrupting Katy Perry during her interview with Ryan Seacrest. Whoops!
JLaw's very own BFF - and Golden Globe nominee for Trainwreck - owns in in monochrome on the red carpet.
Everybody's favourite couple - did you see their Lip Sync Battle performance? - scrub up pretty well, don't you think?
Woot-woo! Kate Hudson looks smoking hot in a skin-tight, nude dress on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Our very own leading lady stops the show in this gorgeous in this Givenchy creation.
The Best Supporting Actress nominee always looks classic and classy in dark blue.
The Best Actor nominee (thank you, The Revenant), looks smoking on the Golden Globes red carpet.
If you're wondering what the heck Gaga is doing at the Golden Globes, take note...she's actually nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television thanks to American Horror Story: Hotel.
Don't worry, Katy Perry isn't nominated at this year's awards...she's just here to present an award. But she certainly looks pretty in pink, right?
Woah, mama! Standing out in sea green, Jada Pinkett Smith dominates this year's red carpet.
The Best Actor - Drama nominee looks as suave as ever on the Golden Globes red carpet.
The Game Of Thrones stunner stands out in a red gown at the 2016 Golden Globes Awards.
She's nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in Fargo, and she isn't shy about showing off her super hot bod on the Globes red carpet.
is it just us, or does the gorgeous Rosie Huntington-Whiteley look like a Golden Globes statue come to life? We can find no wrong with this sparkly, shimmery, golden look.
Not to be outdone by his gorgeous fianceé, actor Jason Statham suits up for the red carpet.
The supermodel goes shimmery and silver at the Golden Globes - did we expect anything less?
The 33-year-old out-jewels everybody on the 73rd Annual Golden Globes red carpet.
Cutest couple award on the red carpet may or may not go to hilarious duo Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow, who look super loved up on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Best Original Song nominee - thanks to his work for the latest Bond film, Spectre - strikes a pose amongst Hollywood's biggest names at the 2016 Golden Globes
Olivia Wilde in a shimmering, tight and low-cut burgandy gown? Yes, this is what the Golden Globes are made for.
The actress also posed with her fellow actor hubby, Jason Sudeikis.
We're not sure if nominee Brie Larson could look any more excited to be walking the red carpet! The up-and-coming star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in Room.
The How To Get Away With Murder actress (who is nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama award), reminds us of a beautiful night sky in her blue and silver gown.
The Jurassic World actress takes a little inspiration from the blue-tinted Indominous Rex, wearing a shimmering blue gown to the 2016 Golden Globes.
The gorgeous Swedish actress is nominated for TWO Golden Globes tonight - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for The Danish Girl and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picturen for Ex Machina.
Can you believe Jamie Lee Curtis is 57? Neither can we...especially in this long-sleeved, floor-length navy creation.
The Thor and Blindspot actress dares to bare in a green and black dress by Italian designer Genny.
Breakout star of Orange Is The New Black, Laverne Cox. stuns in white on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Fan favourite Caitriona Balfe, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for Outlander - fancies up her black gown with a few ruffles.
The Shameless actress decides to match the red carpet in this simple, but stunning, strapless gown.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama (for her work in Penny Dreadful) Eva Green continues the gold trend at the 2016 Golden Globes.
Standing out from the crowd, the blonde bombshell goes grey and sparkly on the red carpet.
The breakout stars of 2015 - Narcos stars Pedro Pascal & Boyd Holbrook - get up to a little mischief as they arrive at the 2016 Golden Globes. The Netflix orginal show is nominated for Best Television Series - Drama at this year's awards.
The Jane The Virgin star - nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical for the second year running - wears a deep blue ball gown.
The Ugly Betty actress stands out in canary yellow on the Globes red carpet.
The veteran actor looks sharp in a blue tuxedo and black bow tie on the 2016 Golden Globes red carpet.
The actress goes simple in a plunging black dress on the Globes red carpet.
The rapper arrives on the red carpet with his mum, Peachie Wimbush. Wiz is nominated in the Best Original Song category for his Fast & Furious 7 track, See You Again.
The stunning E! red carpet host looks stunning in a bright orange gown by Aussie designer Alex Perry.
