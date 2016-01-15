Before her Margaery Tyrell paired with King Joffrey on the HBO hit, Dormer made her big-screen debut in this Lasse Hallstrom film that starred Heath Ledger as the renowned ladies’ man.
Worried whether you’ll see Jon Snow again? It’s a sure bet you’ll find the actor who plays him (as well as fellow Thrones alum Sean Bean) in the second movie based on the popular horror game series.
Think Cersei is a handful? Headey needed to keep her eyes on Sting as a troublemaking butler in this dark U.K. comedy that featured her as the lord of the manor’s newly engaged daughter.
Tyrion Lannister could use a loyal pal like the collie who’s claimed a place in fans’ hearts since the 1940s. Dinklage appears in this big-screen adaptation as a traveling puppeteer who crosses paths with the canine doggedly determined to go home.
Forget Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons; in this U.K. coming-of-age tale, it’s Clarke’s Sally who’s all fired up about her pals’ band and their quest to get a demo tape to late-‘80s/early ‘90s alt-rock royals The Stone Roses.
Arya Stark could compare notes with this film’s Josie about the trouble with departed dads. Here, Williams plays a teen who joins her father and his gal pal on a trek to Africa, only to end up in harm’s way.
Spot the man who would be Jaime Lannister in his U.S. feature film debut in Ridley Scott’s 2001 dramatisation of a dangerous 1993 American military operation in Somalia.
Sansa Stark knows a lot about tragic circumstances, so she might empathise with Turner’s role here as Fay, a girl haunted by the shadowy presence of a seemingly demonic doppelgänger.
Fans who’ve missed Bran Stark during his TV hiatus can find the actor who plays him in this conspiracy thriller starring Eric Bana and Rebecca Hall.
Between her Oscar-nominated debut in 2004’s Whale Rider and her Thrones arrival as a Sand Snake, there was this Australian coming-of-age indie costarring the future Obara as a free-spirited teen.
Years before his arrival as Theon Greyjoy, the brother of singer Lily Allen popped up on the big screen in this Golden Globe winner for Best Picture, Drama.
Prior to her anointment as The Red Priestess, the Dutch actress hit U.S. screens as Jude Law’s fed-up wife in this tale of enforcers who prey on "deadbeats" in arrears for the artificial organs that keep them alive.
Let’s give the Westeros mastermind his due, too: Don’t miss the author’s self-deprecating turn in this "so-bad-it’s-good" made-for-TV franchise that’s occasionally invaded the cineplex for special screenings.
