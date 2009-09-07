Sex and the City 2 - Frenzy In the City

Sarah Jessica looks cool as a cucumber even though there has been drama on the set since SATC2 filming commenced last week. Fans got out of control whilst they tried to glimpse the stars of the show, Sarah Jessica, Cynthia Nixon and Chris Noth.
Sarah Jessica Parker shows the crowd her teetering Christian Louboutin heels as she films a scene from "Sex And The City 2", in New York.
Sarah Jessica Parker looking amazing filming a night scene outside Carrie's apartment for "Sex And The City 2."
Sarah Jessica Parker with "Mr Big," co-star, Chris Noth get cozy during a car scene. Whilst hardly any plot details have been revealed, Carrie's marriage to Mr Big, is set to run into problems.
Hunky Chris Noth waiting around during takes whilst filming "Sex And The City 2."
A colourful Cynthia Nixon filming during a scene from "Sex And The City 2" on the streets of New York.
David Eigenberg who plays the charming Steve Brady, foil to business woman, Miranda Hobbes arrives on location on the streets of Manhattan for his scenes in "Sex And The City 2."
Looking more Barbara Streisand than fashion leader, Sarah Jessica Parker films an 80's flashback scene during filming of "Sex And The City 2" in New York.
Sarah Jessica Parker in 80's gear of skinny jeans and off the shoulder jumper was loaded down with fashionable suitcases to film a flashback scene from "Sex And The City 2" in New York City. As always Parker has numerous outfits during the many scenes of the film.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth film a scene for "Sex And The City 2" in New York.
Sarah Jessica Parker looked stunning in a purple and silver pleated dress and a pair of Christian Louboutin Gino T-strap heels as the star filmed in uptown Manhattan.
Sarah Jessica Parker kept her cool, smiling and waving at the paparazzi and fans that looked on during filming. News had travelled fast that filming had commenced for the sequel which brought along a horde of fans.
In case anyone was confused as to what was being filmed, personalised chairs stamped with the "Sex And The City 2" logo were made available to all the stars. The gathered crowds are eagerly waiting the sequel which will be released in May 2010.
Sarah Jessica Parker stops for lunch of a jelly bean, which is all she must eat to achieve her beautiful figure, here she is between takes during filming of "Sex and The City 2" in NYC.
Sarah Jessica Parker and co-star Cynthia Nixon in sky high heels during a scene from "Sex And The City 2" currently being filmed on the streets of New York.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon during a scne from "Sex And The City 2." When Nixon left her trailer on the first day of filming a street scene, the crowds who had gathered to watch got so over-excited, the actress was forced to return to her trailer. Heavy security has been hired to protect the cast after filming the first movie two years ago was made difficult by crowds of people gathering around the action.
Cynthia Nixon with castmate and son in the movie, Joseph Pupo during fiming of "Sex And The City 2" on the streets of Manhattan.
Cynthia Nixon smiles at the paparazzi even though she had a scare with the heaving crowds watching on during her first day of filming. The fans were over-excited to see her and started to push towards her, forcing her to return back to her trailer. Security has been tightened as a result of the attention the stars have been getting.
Amazing fashion stylist, Patricia Fields looks on ensuring her clothes are worn by the stars to her high stylistic standards.
Sarah Jessica Parker filming during a night scene dressed in an amazing John Galliano for Christian Dior newspaper dress and nothing completes the look better than 10 inch Christian Louboutin heels.
