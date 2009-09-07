16/20 Sex And The City 2 - Frenzy In The City

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon during a scne from "Sex And The City 2." When Nixon left her trailer on the first day of filming a street scene, the crowds who had gathered to watch got so over-excited, the actress was forced to return to her trailer. Heavy security has been hired to protect the cast after filming the first movie two years ago was made difficult by crowds of people gathering around the action.

Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage.com