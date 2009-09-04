9/12 66th Venice Film Festival: Red Carpet Arrivals

Viggo Mortensen at the 66th Annual Venice Film Festival photocall for "The Road" on 3rd September, 09. "The Road" is the epic post-apocalyptic tale of a journey taken by a father and his young son across a barren landscape that was blasted by an unnamed cataclysm that destroyed civilization and most life on earth.

Dominique Charriau, WireImage