Sienna Miller as the Baroness in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra
Paramount Pictures
Marlon Wayans as Ripcord in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra
Paramount Pictures
Lee Byung-heon as Storm Shadow in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra
Paramount Pictures
Channing Tatum stars as Duke in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Paramount Pictures
Marlon Wayans stars as Ripcord in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Paramount Pictures
G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra will be in cinemas August 6
Paramount Pictures
Sienna Miller stars as the Baroness in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. Miller will be visiting Australia to promote the film.
Paramount Pictures
Said Taghmaouias Breaker in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra
Paramount Pictures
Dennis Quaid as General Hawk in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra
Paramount Pictures
Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje as Heavy Duty in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra
Paramount Pictures
Rachel Nichols as Scarlett in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra
Paramount Pictures
Ray Park as Snake Eyes in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra
Paramount Pictures
Ray Park as Snake Eyes in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra
Paramount Pictures
From the Egyptian desert to deep below the polar ice caps, the elite G.I. JOE team uses the latest in next-generation spy and military equipment to fight the corrupt arms dealer Destro and the growing threat of the mysterious Cobra organization to prevent them from plunging the world into chaos.
Paramount Pictures
Starring: Sienna Miller, Channing Tatum and Dennis Quaid
Paramount Pictures