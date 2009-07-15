News

G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

1/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Sienna Miller as the Baroness in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Paramount Pictures

2/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Marlon Wayans as Ripcord in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Paramount Pictures

3/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Lee Byung-heon as Storm Shadow in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Paramount Pictures

4/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Channing Tatum stars as Duke in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Paramount Pictures

5/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Marlon Wayans stars as Ripcord in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Paramount Pictures

6/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra will be in cinemas August 6

Paramount Pictures

7/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Sienna Miller stars as the Baroness in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. Miller will be visiting Australia to promote the film.

Paramount Pictures

8/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Said Taghmaouias Breaker in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Paramount Pictures

9/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Dennis Quaid as General Hawk in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Paramount Pictures

10/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje as Heavy Duty in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Paramount Pictures

11/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Rachel Nichols as Scarlett in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Paramount Pictures

12/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Ray Park as Snake Eyes in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Paramount Pictures

13/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Ray Park as Snake Eyes in Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Paramount Pictures

14/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

From the Egyptian desert to deep below the polar ice caps, the elite G.I. JOE team uses the latest in next-generation spy and military equipment to fight the corrupt arms dealer Destro and the growing threat of the mysterious Cobra organization to prevent them from plunging the world into chaos.

Paramount Pictures

15/15 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra

Starring: Sienna Miller, Channing Tatum and Dennis Quaid

Paramount Pictures

