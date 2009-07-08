News

Stars on set

1/20 Stars on set

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilary Swank on the set of "The Resident" in New York City

Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto, Film Magic

2/20 Stars on set

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman on location for the filming of The Baster in New York

Jeffrey Ufberg, WireImage

3/20 Stars on set

Angelina Jolie on location for the filming of Salt in Manhattan

James Devaney, WireImage

4/20 Stars on set

Sarah Jessica Parker on location for the filming of "Did You Hear About the Morgans" in Manhattan

James Devaney, WireImage

5/20 Stars on set

Sean Penn and Naomi Watts on location for the filming of Fair Game in Manhattan

Joshua Wright, Everett Collection

6/20 Stars on set

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds on location for the filming of The Proposal in Manhattan

James Devaney, WireImage

7/20 Stars on set

Katie Holmes and Paul Dano on location for the filming of "The Extra Man" in New York

Jeffrey Ufberg, WireImage

8/20 Stars on set

Amy Adams and Ben Stiller on location for Night at the Museum 2: Battle of the Smithsonian at the Natural History Museum in New York

Bobby Bank, WireImage

9/20 Stars on set

John Travolta on location for The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 in Times Square

Bobby Bank, WireImage

10/20 Stars on set

Zoe Kravitz and Chanel Farrell on location in Central Park for "Twelve"

Ari Jankelowitz, Everett Collection

11/20 Stars on set

Jennifer Aniston on location of The Baster in central park

Kristin Callahan, Everett Collection

12/20 Stars on set

Robert Pattinson filming "Remember Me" on location in New York City

13/20 Stars on set

Robert Pattinson on location for the filming of "Remember Me" in Manhattan

Marcel Thomas, Film Magic

14/20 Stars on set

Emilie de Ravin and Robert Pattinson on location for "Remember Me" in New York City

Brian Ach, WireImage

15/20 Stars on set

Jennifer Aniston on location filming "The Bounty Hunter" in Atlantic City, NJ

Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto, Film Magic

16/20 Stars on set

Bruce Willis and stunt double on location for "A Couple of Cops" in New York City

Bobby Bank, WireImage

17/20 Stars on set

Rachel McAdams and Jeff Goldblum seen in Central Park on location for " Morning Glory"

Soul Brother, Film Magic

18/20 Stars on set

Adam Sandler on location for "Grown Ups" at Pilgrim Church in Southboro, Massachussetts

Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto, Film Magic

19/20 Stars on set

Sarah Michelle Gellar on location for "The Wonderful Maladys" in central park

Sarah Michelle Geller

20/20 Stars on set

Emma Watson on location in London filming Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Martin Fraser, Film Magic

