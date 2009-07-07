Abigail Breslin at the New York City premiere of My Sister's Keeper
Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images
My Sister's Keeper is out July 30.
Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images
Cameron Diaz plays Sara Fitzgerald in My Sister's Keeper.
Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images
Sara and Brian live an idyllic life with their young son and daughter. But their family is rocked by sudden, heartbreaking news that forces them to make a difficult and unorthodox choice in order to save their baby girl's life. The parents' desperate decision raises both ethical and moral questions and rips away at the foundation of their relationship. Their actions ultimately set off a court case that threatens to tear the family apart, while revealing surprising truths that challenge everyone's perceptions of love and loyalty and give new meaning to the definition of healing.
George Napolitano, Film Magic
Cameron Diaz, Sofia Vassilieva, Abigail Breslin, Evan Ellinson and Jason Patric at the New York City premiere of My Sister's Keeper
Dimitiros Kambouris, WireImage
Jodi Picoult, writer of the novel My Sister's Keeper, at the New York City premiere of My Sister's Keeper
George Napolitano, Film Magic
Thomas Dekker and Sofia Vassilieva at the New York City premiere of My Sister's Keeper
James Devaney, WireImage
Sara and Brian live an idyllic life with their young son and daughter. But their family is rocked by sudden, heartbreaking news that forces them to make a difficult and unorthodox choice in order to save their baby girl's life. The parents' desperate decision raises both ethical and moral questions and rips away at the foundation of their relationship. Their actions ultimately set off a court case that threatens to tear the family apart, while revealing surprising truths that challenge everyone's perceptions of love and loyalty and give new meaning to the definition of healing.
Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images
Starring Cameron Diaz, Alec Baldwin and Abigail Breslin.
George Napolitano, Film Magic
Thomas Dekker at the New York City premiere of My Sister's Keeper
James Devaney, WireImage
Jason Patric at the New York City premiere of My Sister's Keeper
James Devaney, WireImage
Evan Ellingson at the New York City premiere of My Sister's Keeper
George Napolitano, Film Magic