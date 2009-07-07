News

My Sister's Keeper Premiere

My Sister's Keeper

1/12 My Sister's Keeper

Abigail Breslin at the New York City premiere of My Sister's Keeper

Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images

2/12 My Sister's Keeper

My Sister's Keeper is out July 30.

Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images

3/12 My Sister's Keeper

Cameron Diaz plays Sara Fitzgerald in My Sister's Keeper.

Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images

4/12 My Sister's Keeper

Sara and Brian live an idyllic life with their young son and daughter. But their family is rocked by sudden, heartbreaking news that forces them to make a difficult and unorthodox choice in order to save their baby girl's life. The parents' desperate decision raises both ethical and moral questions and rips away at the foundation of their relationship. Their actions ultimately set off a court case that threatens to tear the family apart, while revealing surprising truths that challenge everyone's perceptions of love and loyalty and give new meaning to the definition of healing.

George Napolitano, Film Magic

5/12 My Sister's Keeper

Cameron Diaz, Sofia Vassilieva, Abigail Breslin, Evan Ellinson and Jason Patric at the New York City premiere of My Sister's Keeper

Dimitiros Kambouris, WireImage

6/12 My Sister's Keeper

Jodi Picoult, writer of the novel My Sister's Keeper, at the New York City premiere of My Sister's Keeper

George Napolitano, Film Magic

7/12 My Sister's Keeper

Thomas Dekker and Sofia Vassilieva at the New York City premiere of My Sister's Keeper

James Devaney, WireImage

8/12 My Sister's Keeper

Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images

9/12 My Sister's Keeper

Starring Cameron Diaz, Alec Baldwin and Abigail Breslin.

George Napolitano, Film Magic

10/12 My Sister's Keeper

Thomas Dekker at the New York City premiere of My Sister's Keeper

James Devaney, WireImage

11/12 My Sister's Keeper

Jason Patric at the New York City premiere of My Sister's Keeper

James Devaney, WireImage

12/12 My Sister's Keeper

Evan Ellingson at the New York City premiere of My Sister's Keeper

George Napolitano, Film Magic

