Jennifer Aniston and Her Many Men

Charlie Schlatter

1/11 Charlie Schlatter

Charlie dated Jen in 1990. The couple met on the set of the sitcom Ferris Bueller

Barry King/WireImage.com

2/11 Gerard Butler

Butler and Jen are set to start filming for their new movie 'Bounty Hunter' in New York. The couple have been seen out and about, stay tuned..

Jeff Vespa/VF/WireImage.com

3/11 Bradley Cooper

Jen's latest and greatest is a romantic date with 'The Hangover' star Bradley Cooper. The couple were spotted in New York looking cosy, could this be Jen's new love?

Barry King/WireImage.com

4/11 Adam Duritz

Adam, musician from the Counting Crows, dated Jen in 1995.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

5/11 Tate Donovan

The couple dated from 1995-1998, they were rumoured to be engaged.

KMazur/WireImage.com

6/11 Brad Pitt

The famous couple started dating in 98, got married in 2000 and were divorced in 2005.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

7/11 Vince Vaughn

Vince met Jen on the set of the movie 'The Break-up'. The couple dated from 05-06, the rebound relationship.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

8/11 Paul Sculfor

Rumours were abound in 07 that sparks were flying with model Paul Sculfor. It seems he was spotted at one point leaving Jen's house in the early hours of the morning.

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage.com

9/11 Orlando Bloom

More rumours continued in 07, this time Orlando and Jen were spotted holidaying in Mexico together.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com apparently

10/11 Jason Lewis

Jason, the hottie from Sex & the City, was rumoured to be moving in with Jen in 07. Rumours were also circulating that Jen was pregnant.

Alexandra Wyman/WireImage.com

11/11 John Mayer

The public relationship between Mayer and Jen began in May 2008 and was on/off until finally off in early 2009. Thank god Jen realised she could do way better!

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

