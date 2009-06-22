Charlie Schlatter

Charlie dated Jen in 1990. The couple met on the set of the sitcom Ferris Bueller
Butler and Jen are set to start filming for their new movie 'Bounty Hunter' in New York. The couple have been seen out and about, stay tuned..
Jen's latest and greatest is a romantic date with 'The Hangover' star Bradley Cooper. The couple were spotted in New York looking cosy, could this be Jen's new love?
Adam, musician from the Counting Crows, dated Jen in 1995.
The couple dated from 1995-1998, they were rumoured to be engaged.
The famous couple started dating in 98, got married in 2000 and were divorced in 2005.
Vince met Jen on the set of the movie 'The Break-up'. The couple dated from 05-06, the rebound relationship.
Rumours were abound in 07 that sparks were flying with model Paul Sculfor. It seems he was spotted at one point leaving Jen's house in the early hours of the morning.
More rumours continued in 07, this time Orlando and Jen were spotted holidaying in Mexico together.
Jason, the hottie from Sex & the City, was rumoured to be moving in with Jen in 07. Rumours were also circulating that Jen was pregnant.
The public relationship between Mayer and Jen began in May 2008 and was on/off until finally off in early 2009. Thank god Jen realised she could do way better!
