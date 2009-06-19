Mark Wahlberg: Shooter

5/10 Tom Hanks: Saving Private Ryan

The primary actors in "Saving Private Ryan" - Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Jeremy Davies, Vin Diesel, Barry Pepper, Giovanni Ribisi and Adam Goldberg - endured a brutal basic training boot camp, which included training with M-1 rifles, hiking five mile a day with 40 pounds of gear, and getting only three hours of sleep a day. The only star to not do the training was Matt Damon. Director Steven Spielberg wanted him to sit out to build a sense of resentment with the rest of the cast.

