Mark Wahlberg: Shooter

Mark was trained by former Marine sniper Patrick Garrity in the finer points of sharp shooting - like extreme distance marksmanship and breath control. Wahlberg trained to the point where he could hit a target 1,100 yards away and could shoot both right and left-handed.
Angelina Jolie received weapons training from an instructor of the SAS, Britain's elite special forces, to prepare herself for the role. She also had lessons in yoga and kickboxing to prepare for her role.
Matt Damon didn't know how to play golf before taking the part of Rannulph Junuh in "The Legend of Bagger Vance." He spent a month training with golf pro Tim Moss in Hilton Head, South Carolina for the role.
For his role as disturbed cabbie Travis Bickle in "Taxi Driver," Robert De Niro worked twelve hours a day for a month driving a cab in the Big Apple.
The primary actors in "Saving Private Ryan" - Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Jeremy Davies, Vin Diesel, Barry Pepper, Giovanni Ribisi and Adam Goldberg - endured a brutal basic training boot camp, which included training with M-1 rifles, hiking five mile a day with 40 pounds of gear, and getting only three hours of sleep a day. The only star to not do the training was Matt Damon. Director Steven Spielberg wanted him to sit out to build a sense of resentment with the rest of the cast.
Catherine Zeta-Jones worked as a waitress at New York restaurant Fiamma for her role in the 2007 movie "No Reservations." The whole time she was waiting tables, no one ever guessed her real identity.
Tom Cruise spent two years learning to speak Japanese and wield a samurai sword for his part in "The Last Samurai."
In preparation for his role as Hawkeye in "The Last of the Mohicans," Daniel Day-Lewis roughed it in the wilderness for several months, where he lived on what he hunted and fished. He also always carried around his Pennsylvania long rifle on set to remain in character.
Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster had to learn to drive for their parts in "The Fast and the Furious." Prior to production, they didn't have licenses or even learner's permits.
Mickey Rourke resurrected his career with his brilliant and fearless performance in "The Wrestler." For his part as Randy "The Ram" Johnson, he spent months training in the ring with the uncle of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
