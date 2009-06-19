William Shatner - Star Trek: Generations

7/14 Bruce Willis - Live Free or Die Hard

Age at Time of Release: 52



During the shoot of this fourth addition to the "Die Hard" franchise, Willis got kicked in the face by the stiletto heel of Maggie Q's stunt double. The injury required seven stitches in the eyebrow. After that, you might think that Willis was saying to himself, "I'm getting too old for this," but no. He's got another action flick, "Surrogates," coming up.

20th Century Fox