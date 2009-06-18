News

1/11 Bruno: UK Premiere

Sacha Baron Cohen gets his Brit on at the UK premiere of his latest comedy Bruno. He arrived in character of course.

Getty Images

2/11 Bruno: UK Premiere

Bruno seduces the camera.

WireImage.com

3/11 Bruno: UK Premiere

His marching needs a bit of work

WireImage.com

4/11 Bruno: UK Premiere

Sacha looks some what comfortable posing as gay Austrian Bruno.

Getty Images

5/11 Bruno: UK Premiere

Making a grand entrance with his own parade, Bruno struts his stuff.

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage.com

6/11 Bruno: UK Premiere

Bruno shows off his marching skills.

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage.com

7/11 Bruno: UK Premiere

Not quiet the straight face the guards pull at Buckingham Palace..

WireImage.com

8/11 Bruno: UK Premiere

Imagine the guards at Buckingham Palace wearing this sort of skimpy gear! I'm sure the Queen wouldn't approve.

WireImage.com

9/11 Bruno: UK Premiere

Looks like Bruno forgot his sword and had to rely on Kung-Fu instead.

WireImage.com

10/11 Bruno: UK Premiere

To get in character Sacha bleached all the hair on his body, he had a reaction to the bleach and felt a burning sensation all over his body. It was so bad he couldn't sit down for 3 days!

WireImage.com

11/11 Bruno: UK Premiere

