Bruno: UK Premiere

Sacha Baron Cohen gets his Brit on at the UK premiere of his latest comedy Bruno. He arrived in character of course.
Bruno seduces the camera.
His marching needs a bit of work
Sacha looks some what comfortable posing as gay Austrian Bruno.
Making a grand entrance with his own parade, Bruno struts his stuff.
Bruno shows off his marching skills.
Not quiet the straight face the guards pull at Buckingham Palace..
Imagine the guards at Buckingham Palace wearing this sort of skimpy gear! I'm sure the Queen wouldn't approve.
Looks like Bruno forgot his sword and had to rely on Kung-Fu instead.
To get in character Sacha bleached all the hair on his body, he had a reaction to the bleach and felt a burning sensation all over his body. It was so bad he couldn't sit down for 3 days!
