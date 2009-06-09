Actress Megan Fox signs autographs for fans during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actress Isabel Lucas poses for photographs upon her arrival for the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actress Megan Fox attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Director Michael Bay (2nd L) attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere with (4th L-R) actor Shia LaBeouf, actress Megan Fox, actor Josh Duhamel, actress Isabel Lucas, actor Ramon Rodriguez and actor Tyrese Gibson at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
(Front L-R) Actress Megan Fox, director Michael Bay and actor Shia LaBeouf and (Back L-R) actor Ramon Rodriguez, actor Josh Duhamel, actor Tyrese Gibson and actress Isabel Lucas pose for photographs with a large model of the Autobot Bumblebee during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
(Front L-R) Actress Megan Fox, director Michael Bay and actor Shia LaBeouf and (Back L-R) actor Ramon Rodriguez, actor Josh Duhamel, actor Tyrese Gibson and actress Isabel Lucas pose for photographs with a large model of the Autobot Bumblebee during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actor Tyrese Gibson attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
(Front L-R) Actress Megan Fox, director Michael Bay and actor Shia LaBeouf and (Back L-R) actor Ramon Rodriguez, actor Josh Duhamel, actor Tyrese Gibson and actress Isabel Lucas pose for photographs with a large model of the Autobot Bumblebee during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Director Michael Bay attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actress Isabel Lucas attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actor Ramon Rodriguez attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actor Tyrese Gibson poses for photographs upon his arrival for the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
(L-R) Director Michael Bay, actor Shia LaBeouf and actress Megan Fox attend the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actor Josh Duhamel attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actor Shia LaBeouf attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actor Shia LaBeouf (L) and actress Megan Fox attend the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
(Front L-R) Actress Megan Fox, director Michael Bay and actor Shia LaBeouf and (Back L-R) actor Ramon Rodriguez, actor Josh Duhamel, actor Tyrese Gibson and actress Isabel Lucas pose for photographs with a large model of the Autobot Bumblebee during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
A large model of the Autobot Bumblebee is displayed during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Director Michael Bay signs autographs for fans during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actor Ramon Rodriguez poses for photographs upon his arrival for the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actor Shia LaBeouf signs autographs for fans during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actor Shia LaBeouf signs autographs for fans during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actor Josh Duhamel poses for photographs upon his arrival for the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actress Megan Fox blows a kiss as she poses for photographs upon her arrival for the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Director Michael Bay (L) and actor Shia LaBeouf pose for photographs upon their arrival for the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures