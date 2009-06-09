News

Transformers 2 Tokyo Premiere

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

1/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actress Megan Fox signs autographs for fans during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

2/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actress Isabel Lucas poses for photographs upon her arrival for the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

3/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actress Megan Fox attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

4/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Director Michael Bay (2nd L) attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere with (4th L-R) actor Shia LaBeouf, actress Megan Fox, actor Josh Duhamel, actress Isabel Lucas, actor Ramon Rodriguez and actor Tyrese Gibson at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

5/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

(Front L-R) Actress Megan Fox, director Michael Bay and actor Shia LaBeouf and (Back L-R) actor Ramon Rodriguez, actor Josh Duhamel, actor Tyrese Gibson and actress Isabel Lucas pose for photographs with a large model of the Autobot Bumblebee during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

6/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

(Front L-R) Actress Megan Fox, director Michael Bay and actor Shia LaBeouf and (Back L-R) actor Ramon Rodriguez, actor Josh Duhamel, actor Tyrese Gibson and actress Isabel Lucas pose for photographs with a large model of the Autobot Bumblebee during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

7/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actor Tyrese Gibson attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

8/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

(Front L-R) Actress Megan Fox, director Michael Bay and actor Shia LaBeouf and (Back L-R) actor Ramon Rodriguez, actor Josh Duhamel, actor Tyrese Gibson and actress Isabel Lucas pose for photographs with a large model of the Autobot Bumblebee during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

9/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Director Michael Bay attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

10/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actress Isabel Lucas attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

11/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actor Ramon Rodriguez attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

12/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actor Tyrese Gibson poses for photographs upon his arrival for the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

13/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

(L-R) Director Michael Bay, actor Shia LaBeouf and actress Megan Fox attend the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

14/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actor Josh Duhamel attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

15/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actor Shia LaBeouf attends the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

16/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actor Shia LaBeouf (L) and actress Megan Fox attend the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

17/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

(Front L-R) Actress Megan Fox, director Michael Bay and actor Shia LaBeouf and (Back L-R) actor Ramon Rodriguez, actor Josh Duhamel, actor Tyrese Gibson and actress Isabel Lucas pose for photographs with a large model of the Autobot Bumblebee during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

18/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

A large model of the Autobot Bumblebee is displayed during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

19/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Director Michael Bay signs autographs for fans during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

20/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actor Ramon Rodriguez poses for photographs upon his arrival for the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

21/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actor Shia LaBeouf signs autographs for fans during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

22/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actor Shia LaBeouf signs autographs for fans during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

23/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actor Josh Duhamel poses for photographs upon his arrival for the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

24/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Actress Megan Fox blows a kiss as she poses for photographs upon her arrival for the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

25/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Director Michael Bay (L) and actor Shia LaBeouf pose for photographs upon their arrival for the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

