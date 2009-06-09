5/25 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

(Front L-R) Actress Megan Fox, director Michael Bay and actor Shia LaBeouf and (Back L-R) actor Ramon Rodriguez, actor Josh Duhamel, actor Tyrese Gibson and actress Isabel Lucas pose for photographs with a large model of the Autobot Bumblebee during the 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on June 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kiyoshi Ota/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures