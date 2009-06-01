Actor Jim Carrey won Best Comedic Peformance for his role in Yes Man
Ben Stiller takes home the Generation Award
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart re-enact the scene that won them Best Kiss from the movie Twilight. Kristen also won Best Female Performance for her role in Twilight.
Actors Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Actors Vanessa Hudgens and Jonah Hill onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Zac Efron takes home Best Male Peformance for his role in High School Muscial 3: Senior Year
Actress Ashley Tisdale won Female Breakthrough Performance for her role in High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Actress Leighton Meester and Rapper Lil' Wayne onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Actress Megan Fox and Producer Michael Bay onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Big Pak and actress Hayden Panettiere onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Host Andy Samberg onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Robert Pattinson walked away with Best Fight, Male Breakthrough Performance and Best Kiss (with actress Kristen Stewart), all from Twilight which also won Best Movie
Caleb Followill from the band Kings of Leon performs at the MTV Movie Awards
Rapper Eminem onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Miley Cyrus accepts her award for Best Song from a Movie for The Climb from Hannah Montana: The Movie
Singers LeAnn Rimes and Chris Isaak perform at the MTV Movie Awards
Eminem in the audience enjoying the show before Bruno swoops down on him
Bruno backstage after his flying act
Shia LaBeouf onstage at the 18th Annual MTV Movie Awards
Bruno bearing all is struggling to stay aflight
Sacha Baron Cohen as Bruno flying over the stage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Sacha Baron Cohen as Bruno, shows off a bit too much skin. He is going for a crash landing into Eminem
Sacha Baron Cohen still flying at the MTV Awards
Actors Anna Faris and Chris Pine onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Actors Ben Stiller, Zac Efron and the live MTV Award, onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Actors Danny McBride and Will Farrell onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Actor Shia LaBeouf onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
