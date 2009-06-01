News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

2009 MTV Movie Awards

2009 MTV Movie Awards

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Celebrities that no longer look like themselves

Sam Smith's epic transformation
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS

1/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Actor Jim Carrey won Best Comedic Peformance for his role in Yes Man

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

2/27 2009 MTV Music Awards

Ben Stiller takes home the Generation Award

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

3/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart re-enact the scene that won them Best Kiss from the movie Twilight. Kristen also won Best Female Performance for her role in Twilight.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

4/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Actors Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

5/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Actors Vanessa Hudgens and Jonah Hill onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

6/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Zac Efron takes home Best Male Peformance for his role in High School Muscial 3: Senior Year

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

7/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Actress Ashley Tisdale won Female Breakthrough Performance for her role in High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

8/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Actress Leighton Meester and Rapper Lil' Wayne onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

9/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Actress Megan Fox and Producer Michael Bay onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

10/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Big Pak and actress Hayden Panettiere onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

11/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Host Andy Samberg onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

12/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Robert Pattinson walked away with Best Fight, Male Breakthrough Performance and Best Kiss (with actress Kristen Stewart), all from Twilight which also won Best Movie

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

13/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Caleb Followill from the band Kings of Leon performs at the MTV Movie Awards

Georgia Knight

14/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Rapper Eminem onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

15/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Miley Cyrus accepts her award for Best Song from a Movie for The Climb from Hannah Montana: The Movie

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

16/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Singers LeAnn Rimes and Chris Isaak perform at the MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

17/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Eminem in the audience enjoying the show before Bruno swoops down on him

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

18/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Bruno backstage after his flying act

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

19/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Shia LaBeouf onstage at the 18th Annual MTV Movie Awards

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

20/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Bruno bearing all is struggling to stay aflight

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

21/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Sacha Baron Cohen as Bruno flying over the stage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

22/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Sacha Baron Cohen as Bruno, shows off a bit too much skin. He is going for a crash landing into Eminem

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

23/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Sacha Baron Cohen still flying at the MTV Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

24/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Actors Anna Faris and Chris Pine onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

25/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Actors Ben Stiller, Zac Efron and the live MTV Award, onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

26/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Actors Danny McBride and Will Farrell onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

27/27 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Actor Shia LaBeouf onstage during the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

More Galleries

Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins