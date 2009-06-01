2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actor Cam Gigandet arrives at the Awards in California, May 31 2009
Zac Efron arrives for the MTV Awards
Anna Faris arrives for the MTV Awards
Actress Ashley Tisdale arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Megan Fox arrive at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Actresses Sofia Vassilieva, Cameron Diaz and Abigail Breslin arrive at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Actress Kristen Bell arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Actress Leighton Meester arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Actress Megan Fox arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Actor Jon Voight arrives at the Awards in California, May 31 2009
Actress Rumer Willis arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Kings of Leon arrive at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Rapper Soulja Boy arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Sacha Baron Cohen as Bruno arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Sacha Baron Cohen as Bruno arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Singer/Actor Chris Isaak arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Singer LeAnn Rimes arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Socialite Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
TV personality Lauren Conrad arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
TV personality Audrina Patridge arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the awards ceremony dressed as Bruno from his latest film.
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the awards ceremony dressed as Bruno from his latest film.
Actors Bradley Cooper, Justin Bartha and Ed Helms arrive at the awards ceremony in California, May 31 2009
Actors Channing Tatum and Sienna Miller arrive for MTV's awards.
Actors Danny McBride (L) and Will Ferrell arrive for MTV's Movie Awards.
Miley Cyrus & Taylor Lautner arrive for the MTV Awards
Ryan Reynolds & Sandra Bullock arrive for the MTV Awards
