2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

1/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actor Cam Gigandet arrives at the Awards in California, May 31 2009

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

2/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Zac Efron arrives for the MTV Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

3/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Anna Faris arrives for the MTV Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

4/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actress Ashley Tisdale arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

5/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Megan Fox arrive at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

6/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actresses Sofia Vassilieva, Cameron Diaz and Abigail Breslin arrive at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

7/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

8/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actress Kristen Bell arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

9/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

10/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actress Leighton Meester arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

11/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actress Megan Fox arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

12/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actor Jon Voight arrives at the Awards in California, May 31 2009

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

13/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actress Rumer Willis arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

14/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Kings of Leon arrive at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

15/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Rapper Soulja Boy arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

16/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Sacha Baron Cohen as Bruno arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

17/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Sacha Baron Cohen as Bruno arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

18/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Singer/Actor Chris Isaak arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

19/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Singer LeAnn Rimes arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

20/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Socialite Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

21/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

TV personality Lauren Conrad arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

22/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

TV personality Audrina Patridge arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

23/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the awards ceremony dressed as Bruno from his latest film.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

24/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the awards ceremony dressed as Bruno from his latest film.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

25/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actors Bradley Cooper, Justin Bartha and Ed Helms arrive at the awards ceremony in California, May 31 2009

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

26/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actors Channing Tatum and Sienna Miller arrive for MTV's awards.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

27/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Actors Danny McBride (L) and Will Ferrell arrive for MTV's Movie Awards.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

28/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Miley Cyrus & Taylor Lautner arrive for the MTV Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

29/29 2009 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Ryan Reynolds & Sandra Bullock arrive for the MTV Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

