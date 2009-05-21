News

Loved Up In Cannes

Loved Up in Cannes

1/8 Loved Up in Cannes

Paris Hilton can't get enough of new squeeze Doug Reinhardt

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

2/8 Loved Up in Cannes

Attached at the lip! Paris and Doug go in for a red carpet pash at the Inglourious Basterds premiere

Wireimage

3/8 Loved Up in Cannes

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt on the red carpet for Inglourious Basterds dispell rumours of a breakup

Tony Barson/WireImage.com

4/8 Loved Up in Cannes

Ryan Phillippe and Abbie Cornish together at an official event is a rare sight. They are at the party for Nowhere Boy

Mike Marsland/WireImage.com

5/8 Loved Up in Cannes

William Dafoe took his wife Giada Colagrande to the Antichrist premiere

Tony Barson/WireImage.com

6/8 Loved Up in Cannes

Asia Argento and her guest cuddle up at the OneDreamRush Party

WireImage.com

7/8 Loved Up in Cannes

Director and actor Guillaume Canet and actress Marion Cotillard attend The Chopard Trophy

Dominique Charriau/WireImage.com

8/8 Loved Up in Cannes

Olivia Palermo (L) and Johannes Huebel arrive at the Akvinta Presents A Night of Hollywood Domino Party

WireImage.com

