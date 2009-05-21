News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Simone and Elora gear up for Bachelor In Paradise's debut
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

1/29 Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

As Harry begins his 6th year at Hogwarts, he discovers a battered potions textbook, filled with the notes of a wizard calling himself the Half Blood Prince. Against Hermione’s warnings, he soon begins to rely on the book, and the spells on the pages within...

Roadshow Films Production Stills

2/29 Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Harrys sixth year at Hogwarts is tempered by the fact there is a war going on all around him - a war in which he must eventually either win or die. Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince opens July 16.

Roadshow Films Production Stills

3/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

4/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Pictures - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

5/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Jim Broadbent and Daniel Radcliffe on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Brothers

6/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Jim Broadbent as Horace Slughorn and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures

7/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

8/29 Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures

9/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

10/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as the young Tom Riddle, Amelda Brown as Mrs. Cole, and Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

11/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as Tom Riddle in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures

12/29 Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Amidst everything else happening, Harry is starting private lessons with Professor Dumbledore, during which Harry learns the dark secrets of Voldemorts past, hoping that they could use these secrets to find a way to defeat him.

Roadshow Films Production Stills

13/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Helena Bonham Carter as Bellatrix Lestrange in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

14/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

15/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Michael Gambon and director David Yates on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures

16/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Director David Yates, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures

17/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

18/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as Tom Riddle in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

19/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

aniel Radcliffe on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Brothers

20/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

A scene from Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Georgia Knight

21/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Michael Gambon as Professor Dumbledore and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

22/29 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

A scene from Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

23/29 Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Harry's year gets even more stressful with the suspicious actions of Draco Malfoy, who has been sneaking around the school doing, so Harry assumes, Voldemort's bidding. Harry quickly becomes determined, and slightly obsessed, to find out exactly what Malfoy has been up to and putting and end to it.

Roadshow Films Production Stills

24/29 Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Hermiones friendship with Ron takes a toll throughout the school year and Harry, as usual, is stuck in the middle.

Roadshow Films Production Stills

25/29 Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Ron has found a new girlfriend, Lavender Brown, a perky, if not obnoxious Gryffindor student, and Hermione is not happy about it.

Roadshow Films Production Stills

26/29 Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

What is the suspicious Draco Malfoy up to? He has been sneaking around the school and Harry is determined, and slightly obsessed, to find out exactly what Malfoy has been up to and putting and end to it.

Roadshow Films Production Stills

27/29 Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Harry, Hermione and Ron gather to discuss their strategy for the coming year.

Roadshow Films Production Stills

28/29 Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

Professor Dumbledore played by Michael Gambon is a grandfatherly figure to Harry. Hogwarts Headmaster, Albus Dumbledore is the only wizard that Lord Voldemort has ever feared. He is exceptionally gifted and an intelligent wizard.

Roadshow Films Production Stills

29/29 Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

The students gather round to listen to Horace Slughorn, longtime friend of Albus Dumbledore and former Potoions Master of Hogwarts.

Roadshow Films Production Stills

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Simone and Elora gear up for Bachelor In Paradise's debut
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves