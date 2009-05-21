Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Dark Times

As Harry begins his 6th year at Hogwarts, he discovers a battered potions textbook, filled with the notes of a wizard calling himself the Half Blood Prince. Against Hermione’s warnings, he soon begins to rely on the book, and the spells on the pages within...
Harrys sixth year at Hogwarts is tempered by the fact there is a war going on all around him - a war in which he must eventually either win or die. Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince opens July 16.
Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Pictures - 2009
Jim Broadbent and Daniel Radcliffe on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Jim Broadbent as Horace Slughorn and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as the young Tom Riddle, Amelda Brown as Mrs. Cole, and Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as Tom Riddle in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Amidst everything else happening, Harry is starting private lessons with Professor Dumbledore, during which Harry learns the dark secrets of Voldemorts past, hoping that they could use these secrets to find a way to defeat him.
Helena Bonham Carter as Bellatrix Lestrange in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Michael Gambon and director David Yates on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Director David Yates, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as Tom Riddle in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
aniel Radcliffe on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
A scene from Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Michael Gambon as Professor Dumbledore and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
A scene from Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009
Harry's year gets even more stressful with the suspicious actions of Draco Malfoy, who has been sneaking around the school doing, so Harry assumes, Voldemort's bidding. Harry quickly becomes determined, and slightly obsessed, to find out exactly what Malfoy has been up to and putting and end to it.
Hermiones friendship with Ron takes a toll throughout the school year and Harry, as usual, is stuck in the middle.
Ron has found a new girlfriend, Lavender Brown, a perky, if not obnoxious Gryffindor student, and Hermione is not happy about it.
Harry, Hermione and Ron gather to discuss their strategy for the coming year.
Professor Dumbledore played by Michael Gambon is a grandfatherly figure to Harry. Hogwarts Headmaster, Albus Dumbledore is the only wizard that Lord Voldemort has ever feared. He is exceptionally gifted and an intelligent wizard.
The students gather round to listen to Horace Slughorn, longtime friend of Albus Dumbledore and former Potoions Master of Hogwarts.
