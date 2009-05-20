Night At The Museum 2 - Production Stills

Night At The Museum brings back Ben Stiller to the screen with a new "Night" and a new "Museum". Stiller is joined by several other stars from the original film as well as new characters from history. Night At The Museum 2 opens May 21.
Robin Williams plays Theodore Roosevelt, an inspirational hero and outspoken 26th President of the United States in several different incarnations, from his wax statue in NY to an oversized bust in DC.
Night At The Museum brings back Ben Stiller to the screen with as well as a host of new characters from history including Amy Adams as famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart.
Ben Stiller plays Larry Daley who since his first adventure in the original film as a night guard has become a success. He gets drawn into this new and life-changing adventure at the Smithsonian.
Ben Stiller is joined by Amy Adams who plays Amelia Earhart. Amelia Earhart was a barrier breaking pioneer and the first woman to pilot a plane acros the Atlantic Ocean and only the second person in the world to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.
Night At The Museum centers around the Smithsonian Institution, which houses the world’s largest museum complex with more than 136 million items in its collections.
