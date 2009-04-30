Mary and Max - Meet the Characters

A tale of friendship between two unlikely pen pals, Mary, a lonely, eight year old girl from Melbourne, and Max, a forty four year old, severely obese man with Aspergers Syndrome living in New York.
Icon Films Movie Stills
Mary is an eight year old girl with eyes the colour of muddy puddles and a birthmark the colour of poo. Her favourite colour is brown and favourite food is sweetened condensed milk followed closely by chocolate. Mary would like a real friend who isnt made out of seashells, twigs or chicken bones. Toni Collette provides Mary’s voice.
Vera showcases Renee Geyers sultry vocals. Vera is addicted to cooking Sherry, listening to the cricket on the radio, baking and shoplifting. She has always had a secret ambition to be a blues singer. She once got a frozen packet of fishfingers stuck to her bra.
Lives next door to Max. Ivy is also an atheist and has more wrinkles than an elephants bottom. Suffers from partial blindness and bald spots. Has a secret ambition to fly in a jet pack and receive a caviar facial. Enjoys making soup and regular colonic rejunvenations.
A neighbour of Mary and long time object of her desire. Smells like lemon dishwashing liquid and has skin smoother than the back of a spoon. Damian has a severe stutter. He would like to be a cake decorator.
Max is a Three hundred pound Jewish New Yorker who has Aspergers Syndrome and an addiction to chocolate hot dogs. He has eight tracksuits the same colour and is as tall as a six foot tree. He is looking for a friend. The voice of Max is provided by Phillip Seymour Hoffman.
Mary enjoying a bowl of spaghetti.
Vera loves to cook and shows off her baking skills.
Mary with the object of her desire, Damian. Mary and Max has been having a very successful run. It was the first Australian film ever to open the Sundance Film Festival and has now been selected as one of only 9 films in competition for the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.
