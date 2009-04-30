News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Mary and Max - Meet the Characters

Mary and Max - Meet The Characters

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket

1/9 Mary and Max - Meet The Characters

A tale of friendship between two unlikely pen pals, Mary, a lonely, eight year old girl from Melbourne, and Max, a forty four year old, severely obese man with Aspergers Syndrome living in New York.

Icon Films Movie Stills

2/9 Mary Daisy Dinkle

Mary is an eight year old girl with eyes the colour of muddy puddles and a birthmark the colour of poo. Her favourite colour is brown and favourite food is sweetened condensed milk followed closely by chocolate. Mary would like a real friend who isnt made out of seashells, twigs or chicken bones. Toni Collette provides Mary’s voice.

Icon Films Movie Stills

3/9 Vera Lorraine Dinkle

Vera showcases Renee Geyers sultry vocals. Vera is addicted to cooking Sherry, listening to the cricket on the radio, baking and shoplifting. She has always had a secret ambition to be a blues singer. She once got a frozen packet of fishfingers stuck to her bra.

Icon Films Movie Stills

4/9 Ivy Ruby Bevan

Lives next door to Max. Ivy is also an atheist and has more wrinkles than an elephants bottom. Suffers from partial blindness and bald spots. Has a secret ambition to fly in a jet pack and receive a caviar facial. Enjoys making soup and regular colonic rejunvenations.

Icon Films Movie Stills

5/9 Damian Cyril Popodopolous

A neighbour of Mary and long time object of her desire. Smells like lemon dishwashing liquid and has skin smoother than the back of a spoon. Damian has a severe stutter. He would like to be a cake decorator.

Icon Films Movie Stills

6/9 Mary and Max - Meet The Characters

Max is a Three hundred pound Jewish New Yorker who has Aspergers Syndrome and an addiction to chocolate hot dogs. He has eight tracksuits the same colour and is as tall as a six foot tree. He is looking for a friend. The voice of Max is provided by Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

Icon Films Movie Stills

7/9 Mary and Max - Meet The Characters

Mary enjoying a bowl of spaghetti.

Icon Films Movie Stills

8/9 Mary and Max - Meet The Characters

Vera loves to cook and shows off her baking skills.

Icon Films Movie Stills

9/9 Mary and Max - Meet The Characters

Mary with the object of her desire, Damian. Mary and Max has been having a very successful run. It was the first Australian film ever to open the Sundance Film Festival and has now been selected as one of only 9 films in competition for the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Icon Films Movie Stills

More Galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date