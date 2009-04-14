News

X Men Origins: Wolverine Media Event

1/10 X Men Origins: Wolverine Media Event

Hugh Jackman arrives by helicopter for the official launch of X-Men Origins: Wolverine on Cockatoo Island on April 8 in Sydney.

20th Century Fox Publicity Still

2/10 X Men Origins: Wolverine Media Event

Hugh Jackman walks through the film set during the official launch of X Men Origins: Wolverine on Cockatoo Island in Sydney on April 8.

Don Arnold/WireImage.com

3/10 X Men Origins: Wolverine Media Event

Hugh Jackman arrives by helicopter for the official launch of X Men Origins: Wolverine on Cockatoo Island on April 8 in Sydney.

20th Century Fox Publicity Still

4/10 X Men Origins: Wolverine Media Event

Hugh Jackman arrives for the official launch of X Men Origins: Wolverine in true Wolverine fashion. The event was held on Cockatoo Island on April 8 in Sydney.

20th Century Fox Publicity Still

5/10 X Men Origins: Wolverine Media Event

Hugh Jackman poses during the official launch of X Men Origins: Wolverine at Cockatoo Island in Sydney on April 8.

20th Century Fox Publicity Still

6/10 X Men Origins: Wolverine Media Event

Hugh Jackman poses for the cameras at the official launch of X Men Origins: Wolverine which was held at Cockatoo Island in Sydney on April 8.

20th Century Fox Publicity Still

7/10 X Men Origins: Wolverine Media Event

Hugh Jackman signs autographs for fans during the official launch of X Men Origins: Wolverine which was held at Cockatoo Island in Sydney on April 8.

20th Century Fox Publicity Still

8/10 X Men Origins: Wolverine Media Event

Hugh Jackman is interviewed on radio during the official launch of X Men Origins: Wolverine on Cockatoo Island on April 8 in Sydney.

20th Century Fox Publicity Still

9/10 X Men Origins: Wolverine Media Event

Hugh Jackman answers question during a press conference at the official launch of X Men Origins: Wolverine on Cockatoo Island in Sydney on April 8.

Don Arnold/WireImage.com

10/10 X Men Origins: Wolverine Media Event

Hugh Jackman mingles with fans during the official launch of X Men Origins: Wolverine on Cockatoo Island on April 8 in Sydney.

Don Arnold/WireImage.com

