17 Again Sydney Premiere With Zac Efron

1/10 17 Again Sydney Premiere starring Zac Efron

Zac Efron attends the Sydney premiere of 17 Again at Hoyts Cinema at the Entertainment Quarter on March 11 in Sydney

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage.com

2/10 17 Again Sydney Premiere starring Zac Efron

Zac Efron does his best model poses for the paparazzi at the Sydney premiere of his new movie 17 Again.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage.com

3/10 17 Again Sydney Premiere starring Zac Efron

Zac Efron on the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of his new movie 17 Again.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage.com

4/10 17 Again Sydney Premiere starring Zac Efron

Taylor Swift and Zac Efron pose for the cameras on the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of 17 Again at Hoyts Cinema at the Entertainment Quarter

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage.com

5/10 17 Again Sydney Premiere starring Zac Efron

Taylor Swift and Zac Efron greet their fans at the premiere of their movie 17 Again in Sydney on March 11

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage.com

6/10 17 Again Sydney Premiere starring Zac Efron

Zac Efron strikes a pose on the red carpet for his new movie 17 Again which had its Sydney premiere on March 11.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage.com

7/10 17 Again Sydney Premiere starring Zac Efron

Taylor Swift and Zac Efron chat to their fans at the Sydney premiere of their movie 17 Again.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage.com

8/10 17 Again Sydney Premiere starring Zac Efron

Zac Efron signs autographs for his adoring fans at the Sydney premiere of 17 Again on March 11.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage.com

9/10 17 Again Sydney Premiere starring Zac Efron

Zac Efron thanks his fans lined up at the Sydney premiere of his movie 17 Again.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage.com

10/10 17 Again Sydney Premiere starring Zac Efron

Zac Efron makes his way through the crowds on the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of 17 Again.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage.com

