‘New In Town’ Movie Stills

A high-powered consultant in love with her upscale Miami lifestyle is sent to a middle of nowhere town in Minnesota to oversee the restructuring of a blue collar manufacturing plant. Out March.
Rebecca Sandulak. Image.net
Starring Renee Zellweger and Harry Connick Jr.
Universal Pictures
