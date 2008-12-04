News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Gotham Independent Film Awards

Penelope Cruz and Ben Kingsley

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods

1/24 Penelope Cruz and Ben Kingsley

Penelope Cruz and Ben Kingsley at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jason Kempin, WireImage

2/24 Alison Pill

Alison Pill at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Charles Eshelman, Film Magic

3/24 Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jemal Countess, WireImage

4/24 Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Charles Eshelman, Film Magic

5/24 Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jemal Countess, WireImage

6/24 Richard Jenkins

Richard Jenkins and guest at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jemal Countess, WireImage

7/24 Amy Adams

Amy Adams at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jemal Countess, WireImage

8/24 Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jemal Countess, WireImage

9/24 Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jemal Countess, WireImage

10/24 Veronica Loren

Veronica Loren at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jemal Countess, WireImage

11/24 Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Charles Eshelman, Film Magic

12/24 Amy Adams, Melissa Leo and Debra Winger

Amy Adams, Melissa Leo and Debra Winger at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jason Kempin, WireImage

13/24 Danai Gurira and Haaz Sleiman

Danai Gurira and Haaz Sleiman at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jemal Countess, WireImage

14/24 Amy Adams

Amy Adams at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jemal Countess, WireImage

15/24 Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Rob Loud, Getty Images

16/24 Patricia Clarkson

Patricia Clarkson at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Charles Eshelman, Film Magic

17/24 Rosemarie DeWitt

Rosemarie DeWitt at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jemal Countess, WireImage

18/24 Patricia Clarkson, Penelope Cruz and Rebecca Hall

Patricia Clarkson, Penelope Cruz and Rebecca Hall at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jason Kempin, WireImage

19/24 Gus Van Sant and Sean Penn

Gus Van Sant and Sean Penn at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jason Kempin, WireImage

20/24 Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jemal Countess, WireImage

21/24 Amy Adams

Amy Adams at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Charles Eshelman, Film Magic

22/24 Jennifer Esposito

Jennifer Esposito at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Charles Eshelman, Film Magic

23/24 Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Jemal Countess, WireImage

24/24 Dennis Hopper

Dennis Hopper at the 18th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York

Charles Eshelman, Film Magic

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure