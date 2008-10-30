News

'Quantum of Solace' Royal Premiere

Daniel Craig and guest

1/20 Daniel Craig and guest

Daniel Craig and guest at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Ferdaus Shamim, WireImage

2/20 Elle MacPherson

Elle MacPherson at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

3/20 Mark Forster

Mark Forster at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

4/20 Jack White and guest

Jack White and guest at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

5/20 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Fred Duval, WireImage

6/20 Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Ferdaus Shamim, WireImage

7/20 Judi Dench

Judi Dench at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

8/20 Mathieu Amalric

Mathieu Amalric at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Jon Furniss, WireImage

9/20 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Eamonn McCormack, WireImage

10/20 Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Eamonn McCormack, WireImag

11/20 Meredith Ostrum

Meredith Ostrum at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Jon Furniss, WireImage

12/20 Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Eamonn McCormack, WireImage

13/20 Bob Geldof

Bob Geldof at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

14/20 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

15/20 Mathieu Amalric

Mathieu Amalric at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

16/20 Judi Dench

Judi Dench at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

17/20 Elle MacPherson and brother Ben

Elle MacPherson and brother Ben at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Fred Duval, WireImage

18/20 Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

19/20 Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

20/20 Daniel Craig and guest

Daniel Craig and guest at the London Royal World premiere of Quantum of Solace

Eamonn McCormack, WireImage

