Bruce Willis Life In Photos

Bruce Willis

1/15 Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis at the London premiere of Live Free or Die Hard

Harold Cunningham, WireImage

2/15 Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis at the Los Angeles premiere of Mr. Brooks

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage

3/15 Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis at this Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Dan Steinberg, Film Magic

4/15 Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis at the Los Angeles premiere of Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Jeffrey Mayer, WireImage

5/15 Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis at the New York City premiere of Live Free or Die Hard

Jim Spellman, WireImage

6/15 Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

Steve Granitz, WireImage

7/15 Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis at the Hollywood premiere of Rocky Balboa

Jon Kopaloff, Film Magic

8/15 Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone

Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone at the Hollywood premiere of Rocky Balboa

Eric Charbonneau, WireImage

9/15 Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis at the New York City premiere of Live Free or Die Hard

Sylvian Gaboury, Film Magic

10/15 Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino opening in Las Vegas

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

11/15 Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis at the Target celebration for Tony Bennett's 80th birthday.

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

12/15 Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis at the New York City screening of Leatherheads

Duffy-Marie Arnoult, WireImage

13/15 Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis at the Happy Hearts Fund "Heart of Gold Ball" in New York City

George Napalitano, Film Magic

14/15 Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of What Just Happened

Jemal Countess, WireImage

15/15 Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis at the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles

Jeff Kravitz, Film Magic

