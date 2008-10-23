News

Ralph Fiennes Life In Photos

Ralph Fiennes

1/25 Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes at the London Premiere of The Duchess

Ferdaus Shamim, WireImage

2/25 Ralph Fiennes and Lara Flynn Boyle

Ralph Fiennes and Lara Flynn Boyle at the 5th Annual Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Land of the Blind

Jamie McCarthy, WireImage

3/25 Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes at the New York premiere of Land of the Blind

Brad Barket, Getty Images

4/25 Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes at the Irish Film and Television Awards in Dublin

ShowBizIreland, Getty Images

5/25 Ed Norton and Ralph Fiennes

Ed Norton and Ralph Fiennes at the New York premiere of Red Dragon

Jeff Vespa, WireImage

6/25 Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes at the 62nd Annual Venice Film Festival premiere of The Constant Gardener

Chris Jackson, Getty Images

7/25 Ralph Fiennes and Rachel Weisz

Ralph Fiennes and Rachel Weisz at the London premiere of The Constant Gardener

Dave M. Benett, Getty Images

8/25 Ralph Fiennes and Rachel Weisz

Ralph Fiennes and Rachel Weisz at the 62nd Annual Venice Film Festival premiere of The Constant Gardener

Daniele Venturelli, WireImage

9/25 Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes at the Los Angeles premiere of The White Countess

Mark Sullivan, WireImage

10/25 Ralph Fiennes and Natasha Richardson

Ralph Fiennes and Natasha Richardson at the Los Angeles premiere of The White Countess

Stephen Shugerman, Getty Images

11/25 Natasha Richardson and Ralph Fiennes

Natasha Richardson and Ralph Fiennes at the London premiere of The White Countess

Tomos Brangwyn, WireImage

12/25 Ralph Fiennes and Keira Knightley

Ralph Fiennes and Keira Knightley at the London Premiere of The Duchess

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

13/25 Ralph Fiennes and Natasha Richardson

Ralph Fiennes and Natasha Richardson at the New York premiere of The White Countess

Rob Loud, WireImage

14/25 Rhys Ifans, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Chapman and Damian Lewis

Rhys Ifans, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Chapman and Damian Lewis at the 58th Annual Cannes Film Festival premiere of Chromophobia

Evan Agostini, Getty Images

15/25 Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes at the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

16/25 Daniel Radcliffe and Ralph Fiennes

Daniel Radcliffe and Ralph Fiennes at the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

17/25 Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes

Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes at the London premiere of Maid in Manhattan

Dave Benett, Getty Images

18/25 Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes at the New York premiere of The History Boys

Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes

19/25 Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes at the London Premiere of The Duchess

Mike Marsland, WireImage

20/25 Ralph Fiennes and Keira Knightley

Ralph Fiennes and Keira Knightley at the London Premiere of The Duchess

Dave M Benett, Getty Images

21/25 Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of The Duchess

George Pimentel, WireImage

22/25 Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes at the Toronto Film Festival Premiere of The Duchess

George Pimentel, WireImage

23/25 Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes at the Toronto Film Festival Portrait Session for The Duchess

Matt Carr, Getty Images

24/25 Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes at the Toronto Film Festival Portrait Session for The Duchess

Matt Carr, Getty Images

25/25 Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes at the 60th Annual Tony Awards in New York

Peter Kramer, Getty Images

