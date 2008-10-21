News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Gemma Arterton: Life In Photos

Gemma Arterton

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods

1/16 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton at the London photocall for Quantum of Solace

Eamonn McCormack, WireImage

2/16 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton at the London premiere of St. Trinian's

Simon James, WireImage

3/16 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton arrives at the National Movie Awards in London

Gareth Davies, Getty Images

4/16 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton attends the Sony Ericsson Empire Awards in London

Eamonn McCormack, WireImage

5/16 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton attends the Martin Creed & Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 08' in London

Eamonn McCormack, WireImage

6/16 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton at the 60th Annual Cannes Film Festival party for St. Trinian's

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

7/16 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton at the 60th Annual Cannes Film Festival party for St. Trinian's

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

8/16 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton at the 60th Annual Cannes Film Festival photocall for St. Trinian's

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

9/16 Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Craig and Gemma Arterton

Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Craig and Gemma Arterton at the photocall to celebrate the start of production on Quantum of Solace

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

10/16 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton at the London premiere of Three and Out

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

11/16 Gemma Arterton and Mackenzie Crook

Gemma Arterton and Mackenzie Crook at the London premiere of Three and Out

Jon Furniss, WireImage

12/16 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton at the London premiere of Three and Out

Dave M. Benett, Getty Images

13/16 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton arrives at the First Light Movies Awards in London

Mike Marsland, WireImage

14/16 Designer Marc Jacobs and Gemma Arterton

Designer Marc Jacobs and Gemma Arterton attends the Louis Vuitton Fashion show, during Paris Fashion Week

Eric Ryan, Getty Images

15/16 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton attends the Louis Vuitton Fashion show, during Paris Fashion Week

Eric Ryan, Getty Images

16/16 Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton at the London premiere of St. Trinian's

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure