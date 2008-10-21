Gemma Arterton at the London photocall for Quantum of Solace
Eamonn McCormack, WireImage
Gemma Arterton at the London premiere of St. Trinian's
Simon James, WireImage
Gemma Arterton arrives at the National Movie Awards in London
Gareth Davies, Getty Images
Gemma Arterton attends the Sony Ericsson Empire Awards in London
Eamonn McCormack, WireImage
Gemma Arterton attends the Martin Creed & Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 08' in London
Eamonn McCormack, WireImage
Gemma Arterton at the 60th Annual Cannes Film Festival party for St. Trinian's
Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images
Gemma Arterton at the 60th Annual Cannes Film Festival party for St. Trinian's
Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images
Gemma Arterton at the 60th Annual Cannes Film Festival photocall for St. Trinian's
Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images
Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Craig and Gemma Arterton at the photocall to celebrate the start of production on Quantum of Solace
Dave Hogan, Getty Images
Gemma Arterton at the London premiere of Three and Out
Dave Hogan, Getty Images
Gemma Arterton and Mackenzie Crook at the London premiere of Three and Out
Jon Furniss, WireImage
Gemma Arterton at the London premiere of Three and Out
Dave M. Benett, Getty Images
Gemma Arterton arrives at the First Light Movies Awards in London
Mike Marsland, WireImage
Designer Marc Jacobs and Gemma Arterton attends the Louis Vuitton Fashion show, during Paris Fashion Week
Eric Ryan, Getty Images
Gemma Arterton attends the Louis Vuitton Fashion show, during Paris Fashion Week
Eric Ryan, Getty Images
Gemma Arterton at the London premiere of St. Trinian's
Dave Hogan, Getty Images