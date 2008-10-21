News

Hugh Jackman: Life In Photos

Hugh Jackman

1/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the 3rd Annual "A Fine Romance" evening of celebrity performances honoring musicals from stage and screen in Culver City

David Livingston, Getty Images

2/25 Scarlett Johansson and Hugh Jackman

Scarlett Johansson and Hugh Jackman at the London premiere of The Prestige

Alan Weller, Film Magic

3/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the Paris premiere of The Prestige

Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

4/25 Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale

Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale at the Los Angeles premiere of The Prestige

Eric Charbonnneau, WireImage

5/25 Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale

Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale at the Los Angles premiere of The Prestige

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

6/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the London premiere of Flushed Away

Gareth Davies, Getty Images

7/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the Los Angeles premiere of The Fountain

Jesse Grant, WireImage

8/25 Rachel Weisz and Hugh Jackman

Rachel Weisz and Hugh Jackman at the AFI Centerpiece Gala screening of The Fountain

Jeffrey Mayer, WireImage

9/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the London premiere of Flushed Away

Eamonn McCormack, WireImage

10/25 Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz

Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz at the New York premiere of The Fountain

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

11/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the New York premiere of The Fountain

Bryan Bedder, Getty Images

12/25 Hugh Jackman and wife Deborah-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborah-Lee Furness at the Red Ball in Mellbourne

Kristian Dowling, Getty Images

13/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the London premiere of The Prestige

Simon Leibowitz, WireImage

14/25 Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet

Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet at the New York City premiere of Flushed Away

Evan Agostini, Getty Images

15/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the Madrid premiere of Flushed Away

Lalo Yasky, WireImage

16/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the Sydney premiere of Jindabyne

John Stanton, WireImage

17/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the Fulfillment Fund Stars Benefit Gala in Beverly Hills

Jeffrey Mayer, WireImage

18/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the New York premiere of Dreamgirls

Bruce Glikas, Film Magic

19/25 Deborah-Lee Furniss and Hugh Jackman

Deborah-Lee Furniss and Hugh Jackman at the Penfolds American Australian Association Black Tie Gala in New York

Gary Gershoff, WireImage

20/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the Comic-Con convention in San Diego

Albert L. Ortega, WireImage

21/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood

Tony Barson, WireImage

22/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood

Eric Charbonneau, WireImage

23/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the Seoul premiere of X-Men 3

Hee Chul Kim, WireImage

24/25 Famke Janssen, Hugh Jackman and director Brett Ratner

Famke Janssen, Hugh Jackman and director Brett Ratner at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of X-Men 3

George Pimentel, WireImage

25/25 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the Mexico City press conference for X-Men 3: The Last Stand

Victor Chavez, WireImage

