The Times BFI London Film Festival

Gwyneth Paltrow

1/47 Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Two Lovers

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

2/47 Ol Parker and Thandie Newton

Ol Parker and Thandie Newton at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Rachel Getting Married

Jon Furniss, WireImage

3/47 Jeremy Northam

Jeremy Northam at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Dean Spanley

Mike Marsland, WireImage

4/47 Peter O'Toole

Peter O'Toole at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Dean Spanley

Mike Marsland, WireImage

5/47 Sam Neill

Sam Neill at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Dean Spanley

Mike Marsland, WireImage

6/47 Laura Linney

Laura Linney at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of The Other Man

Chris Jackson, Getty Images

7/47 Romola Garai and Laura Linney

Romola Garai and Laura Linney at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of The Other Man

Chris Jackson, Getty Images

8/47 Natasha Richardson

Natasha Richardson at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of The Other Man

Mike Marsland, WireImage

9/47 Laura Linney

Laura Linney at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of The Other Man

Mike Marsland, WireImage

10/47 Laura Linney and Liam Neeson

Laura Linney and Liam Neeson at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of The Other Man

Chris Jackson, Getty Images

11/47 Romola Garai

Romola Garai at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of The Other Man

Mike Marsland, WireImage

12/47 Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Two Lovers

Dave M. Benett, Getty Images

13/47 Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson

Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of The Other Man

Mike Marsland, WireImage

14/47 Laura Linney

Laura Linney at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of The Other Man

Mike Marsland, WireImage

15/47 Ryan Phillippe

Ryan Phillippe at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Franklyn

Jon Furniss, WireImage

16/47 Eva Green

Eva Green at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Franklyn

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

17/47 Eva Green and Sam Riley

Eva Green and Sam Riley at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Franklyn

Jon Furniss, WireImage

18/47 Ryan Phillippe

Ryan Phillippe at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Franklyn

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

19/47 Alexandra Maria Lara

Alexandra Maria Lara at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Franklyn

Ferdaus Shamim, WireImage

20/47 Eva Green

Eva Green at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Franklyn

Jon Furniss, WireImage

21/47 Ryan Phillippe and Eva Green

Ryan Phillippe and Eva Green at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Franklyn

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

22/47 Alexandra Maria Lara

Alexandra Maria Lara at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Franklyn

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

23/47 Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Rachel Getting Married

Jon Furniss, WireImage

24/47 Eva Green

Eva Green at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Franklyn

Mike Marsland, WireImage

25/47 Director Ron Howard and Michael Sheen

Director Ron Howard and Michael Sheen at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Jon Furniss, WireImage

26/47 Kevin Bacon, director Ron Howard and Michael Sheen

Kevin Bacon, director Ron Howard and Michael Sheen at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

27/47 Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Mike Marsland, WireImage

28/47 Meredith Ostrom

Meredith Ostrom at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

29/47 Keeley Hawes

Keeley Hawes at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Jon Furniss, WireImage

30/47 Jim Broadbent

Jim Broadbent at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

31/47 Michael Sheen, Peter Morgan, Frank Langella and Ron Howard

Michael Sheen, Peter Morgan, Frank Langella and director Ron Howard at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

32/47 Matthew MacFadyen

Matthew MacFadyen at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Jon Furniss, WireImage

33/47 Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Jon Furniss, WireImage

34/47 Anne Hathaway and Anisa George

Anne Hathaway and Anisa George at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Rachel Getting Married

Jon Furniss, WireImage

35/47 Keeley Hawes

Keeley Hawes at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Jon Furniss, WireImage

36/47 Laura Bailey

Laura Bailey at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Jon Furniss, WireImage

37/47 Ron Howard and family

Ron Howard and family at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Dan Kitwood, Getty Images

38/47 Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Jon Furniss, WireImage

39/47 Frank Langella and Brian Grazer

Frank Langella and Brian Grazer at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Jon Furniss, WireImage

40/47 Oliver Platt and wife

Oliver Platt and wife at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Jon Furniss, WireImage

41/47 Laura Bailey

Laura Bailey at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Jon Furniss, WireImage

42/47 Meredith Ostrom

Meredith Ostrom at the BFI 52nd Annual London Film Festival premiere of Frost/Nixon

Jon Furniss, WireImage

43/47 Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Rachel Getting Married

Jon Furniss, WireImage

44/47 Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Rachel Getting Married

Eamonn McCormack, WireImage

45/47 Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Rachel Getting Married

Dave M. Benett, Getty Images

46/47 Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Rachel Getting Married

Jon Furniss, WireImage

47/47 Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway at the Times BFI London Film Festival premiere of Rachel Getting Married

Eamonn McCormack, WireImage

