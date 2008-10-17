News

'Synecdoche, New York' NY Premiere

Catherine Keener and Michelle Williams

1/22 Catherine Keener and Michelle Williams

Catherine Keener and Michelle Williams at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images

2/22 Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images

3/22 Catherine Keener

Catherine Keener at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

4/22 Michael Stipe

Michael Stipe at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

5/22 Jason Lewis

Jason Lewis at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

6/22 Julian Schnabel

Julian Schnabel at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

7/22 Rain Phoenix

Rain Phoenix at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

8/22 Catherine Keener and Michelle Williams

Catherine Keener and Michelle Williams at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

9/22 Philip Seymour Hoffman

Philip Seymour Hoffman at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

10/22 Catherine Keener

Catherine Keener at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

11/22 Alexie Gilmore

Alexie Gilmore at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

12/22 Erika Christensen

Erika Christensen at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

13/22 Erika Christensen and Skyler Shayne

Erika Christensen and Skyler Shayne at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

14/22 Rachel Dratch

Rachel Dratch at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

15/22 Irina Pantaeva

Irina Pantaeva at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

16/22 Catherine Keener

Catherine Keener at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images

17/22 Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

18/22 Philip Seymour Hoffman

Philip Seymour Hoffman at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Michael Loccisano, Film Magic

19/22 Rachel Dratch

Rachel Dratch at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Michael Loccisano, Film Magic

20/22 Michael Pitt

Michael Pitt at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

21/22 Writer/Director Charlie Kaufman

Writer/Director Charlie Kaufman at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

22/22 Heather Mattarazzo and Caroline Murphy

Heather Mattarazzo and Caroline Murphy at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York

Charles Eshelman, WireImage

