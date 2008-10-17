Catherine Keener and Michelle Williams at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images
Michelle Williams at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images
Catherine Keener at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Michael Stipe at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Jason Lewis at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Julian Schnabel at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Rain Phoenix at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Catherine Keener and Michelle Williams at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Philip Seymour Hoffman at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Catherine Keener at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Alexie Gilmore at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Erika Christensen at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Erika Christensen and Skyler Shayne at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Rachel Dratch at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Irina Pantaeva at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Catherine Keener at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images
Michelle Williams at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Philip Seymour Hoffman at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Michael Loccisano, Film Magic
Rachel Dratch at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Michael Loccisano, Film Magic
Michael Pitt at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Writer/Director Charlie Kaufman at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage
Heather Mattarazzo and Caroline Murphy at the New York premiere of Synecdoche, New York
Charles Eshelman, WireImage