News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards - Portraits

Kristen Bell

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket

1/16 Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell poses for a portrait at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

John Shearer, WireImage

2/16 Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum poses for a portrait at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

Michael Bezjian, WireImage

3/16 Eve

Eve poses for a portrait at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

John Shearer, WireImage

4/16 Eve and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges

Eve and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

Michael Bezjian, WireImage

5/16 January Jones

January Jones poses for a portrait at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

John Shearer, WireImage

6/16 Christina Hendricks

Christina Hendricks poses for a portrait at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

John Shearer, WireImage

7/16 Molly Sims

Molly Sims poses for a portrait at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

John Shearer, WireImage

8/16 Lilly Collins

Lilly Collins poses for a portrait at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

John Shearer, WireImage

9/16 Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell poses for a portrait at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

Michael Bezjian, WireImage

10/16 Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan poses for a portrait at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

John Shearer, WireImage

11/16 Jamie Lynne Sigler

Jamie Lynne Sigler at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

John Shearer, WireImage

12/16 Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

John Shearer, WireImage

13/16 Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

Michael Bezjian, WireImage

14/16 Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster poses for a portrait at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

John Shearer, WireImage

15/16 Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster poses for a portrait at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

Michael Bezjian, WireImage

16/16 Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum poses for a portrait at the Hollywood Life's 5th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles

John Shearer, WireImage

More Galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser appears in new lingerie campaign