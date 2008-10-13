Welcome to the scariest countdown you'll ever lay eyes on! With Halloween just around the corner, we asked the Yahoo! staff to pick their favourite scary movies - time to see who came out on top! Honorable mentions go to the following: The Shining...
Kairo (Pulse)...
Arachnophobia... “I saw this at an impressionable age… I have never been able to look at spiders the same way again!” – Lee
Seven...
Wolf Creek...
Friday The 13th...
Carrie...
Sheitan...
Salem's Lot... "Scared the daylights out of me!" – Karen
Poltergeist...
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre...
The Descent...
The Birds...
Event Horizon...
The Exorcism of Emily Rose... "I will never watch that freaky $%&* again" – John
Ju-on (The Grudge)...
The Amityville Horror...
Stephen King's It...
Gremlins... "I don't know if it was the film that terrified me more, or the Gremlins ride at Movieworld" -Bec
Halloween...
and [REC], which brings us to the end of our runners up. Time to present the winners...
In equal third is Alien...
The Evil Dead...
Alongside Child's Play! "I watched it when I was little and I got scared at the time... hehe" - Gus
Coming in equal second, we have The Ring...
Saw... "I couldn't watch anymore after the first one" - Melissa
A Nightmare on Elm Street...
and The Blair Witch Project! "My sister bawling made it scarier!" - Kate
Finally, we present the clear winner and, according to Yahoo! staff, the scariest movie ever made, The Exorcist! "After this, I make a pretty grand effort to not see any more horror movies." – Cid
House Of Wax... “Seriously, Paris Hilton scared the crap out of me” – Kimble
Requiem For A Dream...
Hostel...
Jaws...
The Thing...
An American Werewolf In London...
