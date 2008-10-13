News

Yahoo! Staff Pick Their Scariest Movies

The Shining

1/35 The Shining

Welcome to the scariest countdown you'll ever lay eyes on! With Halloween just around the corner, we asked the Yahoo! staff to pick their favourite scary movies - time to see who came out on top! Honorable mentions go to the following: The Shining...

Yahoo! Movies

2/35 Kairo (Pulse)

Kairo (Pulse)...

Yahoo! Movies

3/35 Arachnophobia

Arachnophobia... “I saw this at an impressionable age… I have never been able to look at spiders the same way again!” – Lee

Yahoo! Movies

4/35 Seven

Seven...

Yahoo! Movies

5/35 Wolf Creek

Wolf Creek...

Yahoo! Movies

6/35 Friday The 13th

Friday The 13th...

Yahoo! Movies

7/35 Carrie

Carrie...

Yahoo! Movies

8/35 Sheitan

Sheitan...

Yahoo! Movies

9/35 Salem's Lot

Salem's Lot... "Scared the daylights out of me!" – Karen

Yahoo! Movies

10/35 Poltergeist

Poltergeist...

Yahoo! Movies

11/35 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre...

Yahoo! Movies

12/35 The Descent

The Descent...

Yahoo! Movies

13/35 The Birds

The Birds...

Yahoo! Movies

14/35 Event Horizon

Event Horizon...

Yahoo! Movies

15/35 The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Exorcism of Emily Rose... "I will never watch that freaky $%&* again" – John

Yahoo! Movies

16/35 Ju-on (The Grudge)

Ju-on (The Grudge)...

Yahoo! Movies

17/35 The Amityville Horror

The Amityville Horror...

Yahoo! Movies

18/35 Stephen King's It

Stephen King's It...

Yahoo! Movies

19/35 Gremlins

Gremlins... "I don't know if it was the film that terrified me more, or the Gremlins ride at Movieworld" -Bec

Yahoo! Movies

20/35 Halloween

Halloween...

Yahoo! Movies

21/35 [REC]

and [REC], which brings us to the end of our runners up. Time to present the winners...

Yahoo! Movies

22/35 Alien

In equal third is Alien...

Yahoo! Movies

23/35 The Evil Dead

The Evil Dead...

Yahoo! Movies

24/35 Child's Play

Alongside Child's Play! "I watched it when I was little and I got scared at the time... hehe" - Gus

Yahoo! Movies

25/35 The Ring

Coming in equal second, we have The Ring...

Yahoo! Movies

26/35 Saw

Saw... "I couldn't watch anymore after the first one" - Melissa

Yahoo! Movies

27/35 A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street...

Yahoo! Movies

28/35 The Blair Witch Project

and The Blair Witch Project! "My sister bawling made it scarier!" - Kate

Yahoo! Movies

29/35 The Exorcist

Finally, we present the clear winner and, according to Yahoo! staff, the scariest movie ever made, The Exorcist! "After this, I make a pretty grand effort to not see any more horror movies." – Cid

Yahoo! Movies

30/35 House Of Wax

House Of Wax... “Seriously, Paris Hilton scared the crap out of me” – Kimble

Yahoo! Movies

31/35 Requiem For A Dream

Requiem For A Dream...

Yahoo! Movies

32/35 Hostel

Hostel...

Yahoo! Movies

33/35 Jaws

Jaws...

Yahoo! Movies

34/35 The Thing

The Thing...

Yahoo! Movies

35/35 An American Werewolf In London

An American Werewolf In London...

Yahoo! Movies

