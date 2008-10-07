News

'Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist' LA Premiere

Michael Cera and Kat Dennings

1/15 Michael Cera and Kat Dennings

Michael Cera and Kat Dennings at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

2/15 Kat Dennings

Kat Dennings at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

3/15 Director Peter Sollett

Director Peter Sollett at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Eric Charbonneau, WireImage

4/15 Ari Graynor

Ari Graynor at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Eric Charbonneau, WireImage

5/15 Ari Graynor and Kat Dennings

Ari Graynor and Kat Dennings at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

6/15 Alexis Dziena

Alexis Dziena at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

7/15 Diablo Cody and Lorene Scafaria

Diablo Cody and Lorene Scafaria at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Eric Charbonneau, WireImage

8/15 Michael Cera

Michael Cera at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Jason Merritt, Film Magic

9/15 Kat Dennings

Kat Dennings at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Jason Merritt, Film Magic

10/15 Alexis Dziena

Alexis Dziena at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

11/15 Kat Dennings, Lorene Scafaria, Ari Graynor and Alexis Dziena

Kat Dennings, screenwriter Lorene Scafaria, Ari Graynor and Alexis Dziena at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

12/15 Kat Dennings

Kat Dennings at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

13/15 Michael Cera

Michael Cera at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Eric Charbonneau, WireImage

14/15 Lili Collins

Lili Collins at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Jason Merritt, Film Magic

15/15 Diablo Cody, screenwriter Lorene Scafaria and guest

Diablo Cody, screenwriter Lorene Scafaria and guest at the Los Angeles premiere of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Jason Merritt, Film Magic

