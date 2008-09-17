At some point around 1994 or so, Samuel L. Jackson went from being a working actor to a Hollywood power player. Including all of his cameos, supporting roles, and star turns, his films have domestically grossed $4.34 billion, making him the second highest-grossing movie star of all time behind Harrison Ford. In honor of his most recent effort, Lakeview Terrace, which opens this week, we have compiled a list of his top flicks according to the ratings from YOU, the Yahoo! Movie user.
Yahoo! Movies
Next on the list is Sam as Trevor Garfield, a high school teacher with a past who is on a collision course with an L.A. street gang.
Warner Bros. Pictures, Everett Collection
Though this indie flick didn't find much of an audience, it did receive rave reviews, especially for leads Samuel L. and Jurnee Smollett.
Trimark Pictures/Kobal, WireImage
In this adaptation of a John Grisham novel, Sam plays the grieving father of a rape victim out for vigilante justice in the deep south.
Warner Bros. Pictures, Everett Collection
Quentin Tarantino wrote the part of Jules specifically with Samuel L. in mind. The movie, of course, not only turned him from a character actor into a full-fledged movie star but also got him a Oscar nomination too.
Miramax/Kobal, WireImage
As with his bit part as Nick Fury in Iron Man and as a bad guy in the upcoming film The Spirit, Sam once again gets to act in a movie with superheroes. In this go around, he's Mr. Incredible's buddy Frozone.
Walt Disney, Everett Collection
And in this final film of the second Star Wars trilogy, Mace Windu goes mano-a-mano with Anakin and Palpatine and loses. Reportedly, Sam requested that his light saber be colored purple -- his favorite color. All other light sabers in Lucas' epic are either red, green, or blue.
20th Century Fox
And at number one on the Yahoo! Movies users list is the inspirational sports movie Coach Carter. Is your favorite movie not on this list? Since this list was based on your ratings as Yahoo! Movie users, be sure to bump up the rating of your fav flick!
Paramount, Everett Collection
At number fifteen -- according to Yahoo! Movies users -- is Samuel L. in Quentin Tarantino's follow up to Pulp Fiction as gun runner Ordell Robbie.
Miramax, Everett Collection
As NSA agent Augustus Gibbons, Sam cajoles extreme-sports-enthusiast-turned-spy Xander Cage to hunt down the bad guys. Way cool explosions ensue.
Columbia/Revolution Studios/Kobal, WireImage
Based on a Stephen King short story, this flick features Sam as Gerald Olin, a hotel manager who knows about the dark secrets of room 1408.
Dimension Films
In this film, Sam plays Dan "Hondo" Harrelson, a grizzled police veteran ordered to assemble a team of crack cop commandoes.
Columbia/Kobal, WireImage
For this third installment of the Die Hard series, Sam as Zeus Carver is John McClanes reluctant partner versus an insane East German with a vendetta. This was one of four movies that he starred in with Bruce Willis.
Cinergi Pictures/Kobal, WireImage
At number ten -- according to Yahoo! Movie users -- is Samuel L. making his first appearance as Jedi master Mace Windu in this inaugural installment of George Lucas' epic space opera.
Bill Kaye/Lucas Film/Kobal, WireImage
And in this second flick in the trilogy, Mace Windu uses his Jedi kung fu to defeat Jango Fett and help fight Count Dooku and his legion of battle droids.
20th Century Fox
In this brilliant little indie flick, Samuel L. plays an absent, alcoholic chess master whose son struggles to survive on New York's mean streets.
Everett Collection