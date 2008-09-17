1/16 Samuel L Jackson

At some point around 1994 or so, Samuel L. Jackson went from being a working actor to a Hollywood power player. Including all of his cameos, supporting roles, and star turns, his films have domestically grossed $4.34 billion, making him the second highest-grossing movie star of all time behind Harrison Ford. In honor of his most recent effort, Lakeview Terrace, which opens this week, we have compiled a list of his top flicks according to the ratings from YOU, the Yahoo! Movie user.

Yahoo! Movies