Best & Worst of the Venice Film Festival

1/15 Best & Worst of the Venice Film Festival

Click ahead to see some of the best and worst outfits worn by the biggest stars at this year's Venice Film Festival.

Yahoo! Movies

2/15 Natalie Portman -- BEST

Natalie looked perfect in a ravishing Rodarte dress and soft curls.

Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

3/15 Natalie Portman -- WORST

The big screen queen missed the mark in a dated 'do and boring blue dress.

Daniele Venturelli, WireImage

4/15 Eva Herzigova -- BEST

Eva channeled Old Hollywood in her glamorous white ensemble and magnificent makeup.

Daniele Venturelli, WireImage

5/15 Eva Herzigova -- WORST

The Czech supermodel deserted her sense of style in an outrageously awful outfit.

Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

6/15 Tilda Swinton -- BEST

Tilda kept it classy in a muted mustard goddess gown and minimal jewels.

Daniele Venturelli, WireImage

7/15 Tilda Swinton -- WORST

The reigning Best Supporting Actress winner flopped in this unforgivable fashion faux pas.

George Pimentel, WireImage

8/15 Charlize Theron -- BEST

Charlize sparkled in a silver one shoulder Versace gown and diamond bracelets.

Daniele Venturelli, WireImage

9/15 Charlize Theron -- WORST

The Oscar winner's messy tresses and unflattering plum frock failed miserably.

Pascal Le Segretain, WireImage

10/15 Brad Pitt -- BEST

Nobody sports a sophisticated black tuxedo better than Brad.

Daniele Venturelli, WireImage

11/15 Brad Pitt -- WORST

Pairing a beige suit with a fugly fedora and green loafers was a major mistake.

Dominique Charriau, WireImage

12/15 Anne Hathaway -- BEST

Anne Hathaway wowed the crowd in a strapless sea foam creation courtesy of Atelier Versace.

Dominique Charriau, WireImage

13/15 Anne Hathaway -- WORST

The Get Smart star put us to sleep in this simplistic Lela Rose snoozer.

Daniele Venturelli, WireImage

14/15 Diane Kruger -- BEST

Diane Kruger impressed in an elegant black dress, heavenly heels, and a cute coif.

Daniele Venturelli, WireImage

15/15 Diane Kruger -- WORST

Did Diane borrow Brad's hideous hat? That and her wrinkly belted bomb were both busts.

Lorenzo Santini, Film Magic

