Best & Worst of the Venice Film Festival

Natalie looked perfect in a ravishing Rodarte dress and soft curls.
The big screen queen missed the mark in a dated 'do and boring blue dress.
Eva channeled Old Hollywood in her glamorous white ensemble and magnificent makeup.
The Czech supermodel deserted her sense of style in an outrageously awful outfit.
Tilda kept it classy in a muted mustard goddess gown and minimal jewels.
The reigning Best Supporting Actress winner flopped in this unforgivable fashion faux pas.
Charlize sparkled in a silver one shoulder Versace gown and diamond bracelets.
The Oscar winner's messy tresses and unflattering plum frock failed miserably.
Nobody sports a sophisticated black tuxedo better than Brad.
Pairing a beige suit with a fugly fedora and green loafers was a major mistake.
Anne Hathaway wowed the crowd in a strapless sea foam creation courtesy of Atelier Versace.
The Get Smart star put us to sleep in this simplistic Lela Rose snoozer.
Diane Kruger impressed in an elegant black dress, heavenly heels, and a cute coif.
Did Diane borrow Brad's hideous hat? That and her wrinkly belted bomb were both busts.
