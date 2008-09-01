News

'Fast and the Furious 4' Movie Stills

Vin Diesel

1/16 Vin Diesel

When a crime brings them back to L.A., fugitive ex-con Dom Toretto reignites his feud with agent Brian O'Conner. But as they are forced to confront a shared enemy, Dom and Brian must give in to an uncertain new trust if they hope to outmanuever him. And from convoy heists to precision tunnel crawls across international lines, two men will find the best way to get revenge: push the limits of what's possible behind the wheel.

Universal Pictures Distribution

2/16 Fast and the Furious 4

A scene from in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

3/16 Fast and the Furious 4

A scene from in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

4/16 Fast and the Furious 4

A scene from in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

5/16 Vin Diesel and Paul Walker

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

6/16 Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel in a scene from in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

7/16 Paul Walker

Paul Walker in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

8/16 Paul Walker and Vin Diesel

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

9/16 Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

10/16 Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

11/16 Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

12/16 Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

13/16 Paul Walker

Paul Walker in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

14/16 Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

15/16 Paul Walker

Paul Walker in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

16/16 Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel in Universal Pictures 'Fast and the Furious 4'

Universal Pictures Distribution

